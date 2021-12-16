Algar Telecom is the 1st operator to launch 5G in frequency sold by Anatel auction; see cities benefiting from technology

Algar Telecom launched, this Wednesday (15), its 5G service in neighborhoods in the cities of Uberlândia and Uberaba in Minas Gerais; in addition to São Paulo Franca — at least 30% of the three cities already have a fifth-generation internet signal, says a company statement.

Algar also claims to be the first company in the country to launch the technology on commercial frequency acquired at an auction from Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency).

The 5G auction, held in November by the agency, generated a turnover of R$47.2 billion and, in addition to large telecoms, internet providers were included in this market. The new technology will connect highways, schools and small communities and intends to streamline a multiplicity of productive sectors.

The 5G launched by Algar is operating in the 2.3 gigahertz (GHZ) frequency band, acquired by the company after buying a lot at the Anatel auction for R$57 million.

Residents of these three locations with compatible cell phones, says the company, will already be able to experience a faster internet without connection problems. The company says it was able to launch it the month after the auction because the 2.3 GHZ range was already free to use.

According to the company, investments were made in transport network structures, network core and service platforms. Algar Telecom still holds five lots on the 26 GHz frequency and one more on the 3.5 GHz frequency.

See, below, the neighborhoods of the three cities already awarded 5G by Algar Telecom:

Uberlandia

Acclimation, Alto Umuarama, Brazil, Buritis, Centro, Chácaras Ibiporá, Gávea, Gávea Sul, Granja Marileusa, Jardim das Acácias, Jardim Karaíba, Gardens Barcelona, ​​Gardens Genoa, Marta Helena, Martins, Nova Uberlândia Santa Monica, Paradiso, Shopping Park, Tibery, Tubalina and Umuarama

Uberaba

Abadia, Leblon, Centro, Frei Eugenio Complex, Jardim América, Nossa Senhora da Abadia, Parque das Acácias, Santa Maria Bus Station, Santa Marta, São Benedito, Universitário and Vila Celeste

France

Centro, Cidade Nova, Industrial, Jardim Angela, Jardim Francano, Parque Progresso, Rosa and Vila Santa Cruz

In the first quarter of 2022, Algar Telecom promises to make 5G available to the cities of Patos de Minas (MG), Pará de Minas (MG), Ituiutaba (MG), Itumbiara (GO) and Nova Serrana (MG).

Advantages of 5G

The 5G will provide robust broadband connectivity, with low latency (minimum time between stimulus and response of the Telecom network) in a massive way. It is an infrastructure that will enable the creation of new services, says Anatel.

The big difference with 5G is in the diversity of use that the network must support, when compared to the current ones, developed essentially to provide mobile broadband. 5G will allow the connection of people and objects.

Among the advances expected for 5G are:

Increased transmission rates – higher speed

Low latency – minimum time between stimulus and response of the telecom network

Higher density of connections – number of devices connected in a given area

Greater spectral efficiency – amount of data transmitted per electromagnetic spectrum band

Greater energy efficiency of equipment – ​​economy and sustainability

The integration of different components with different technologies will lead 5G networks towards much more reliable communications with ultra-connectivity.

5G is also expected to be a great driver in the automobile, agricultural, health and well-being, manufacturing and logistics industries in terms of high digitalization, which can make the concepts of industry 4.0 and agro 4.0 viable, points out Anatel.

