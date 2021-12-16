Alice Braga: ‘Wherever I am, I will always fight for Brazil’

The most successful Brazilian actress today, Alice Braga has lived between São Paulo and Los Angeles for 15 years. Travel the world running with the dozens of films they have in their curriculum. She takes with her “the enormous pride” of her roots, which until recently were celebrated whenever they approached her. But recently, the 38-year-old from São Paulo has seen Brazil’s image change.





Previous Photo







Next Photo



— Before, when I said I was Brazilian, they said: “My dream is to get to know the Amazon” or “I love ‘City of God’”. Now, it’s: “Swear? How are you doing about it?” The world admires our culture, our nature, and is worried. In the pandemic, whoever worked with me, asked “for God’s sake, don’t go to Brazil” when seeing the president walking around without a mask and giving people a hand — he says.

Alice’s response has been the same: “Brazil is better than Bolsonaro”. If, ironically, she plays a woman fighting an authoritarian government in the movie “The Suicide Squad” (DC production released this year), in real life the actress wants to change things by doing what she knows: cinema. He develops series and film projects with his girlfriend, actress Bianca Comparato, and a documentary about the Amazon with director Luiz Bolognesi.

— We have to point the finger at what is happening, it is an environmental, climate and human rights emergency. We have to take care of, preserve, protect the original peoples, also talk about the drought in the Northeast, social inequality, racism. Wherever I am, I will always fight for Brazil.

In addition to the environment and the cinema — on January 6, the feature film “Eduardo e Mônica” premieres —, she remains connected to the country through her friends and love.

— I’m a lot from here, look at my accent from São Paulo! I date a carioca, but everyone thinks I’m a carioca, because I’m a hippie, right? Entirely from the beach… Bianca, on the other hand, is all coy (laughter)— defines the actress, who is usually discreet about personal matters. — The less they know about my life, the more they believe in the characters.

Alice Braga: ‘They think I’m from Rio because… I’m a hippie, right? And totally from the beach’, says the 38-year-old actress from São Paulo Photo: Paulo Pompeia/ Publicity

‘Latino is not just the drug dealer or the illegal immigrant’

Behind-the-scenes know-how Alice has been learning since she became executive producer of “The Queen of the South,” a series on the USA Network channel that she also starred in for five seasons. He has already entered the script including Latinos and women in the creation of the script, previously written by men. It’s to provoke the “inside-out transformation”, she says, who became a producer. And also to choose the narratives. For now, he has chosen to talk about Brail. Recently, he produced “Sintonia” (Netflix), a series about the manager and creative director Kondzilla, who became the owner of the biggest music channel on Youtube and which takes place in the outskirts of São Paulo.

— I wanted to do this project right away. It is representative… We need to talk about our favela in São Paulo in another way. We are so plural, the favela of São Paulo is so different from that of Rio, which “City of God” and other films spoke about with an inside-out view. That’s where I want to continue producing. We need to tell other stories from Brazil to the world and to ourselves.

Sonia Braga: ‘White hair suits me better’

Giving visibility to the Latino woman for over a decade and owner of a world-renowned surname in the film industry thanks to her aunt Sônia Braga, a Brazilian who pioneered the international market in the 1980s, when everything was bush, Alice Braga knows that representation matters a lot. In recent years, she has not only seen but participated in the transformation of the market when it comes to representing Latinos.

“People are looking for other stories. Because the Latin is not just a drug dealer or an immigrant who crosses the border illegally. And, if we are talking about this reality, which is not from the traditional perspective that always puts us as villains – he questions. — When they ask me if I’m Latin, I say: “Yes! And I am proud to be and to represent the culture of my country”. I think it’s important to strive for representation more than anything else.

When playing Mexican drug dealer Teresa in “The Queen of the South”, Alice says she sought to escape the stereotype by injecting multiple layers into the character, showing the reality of where she comes from and what made her get there.

— I tried to get out of this place of just being the villain, the drug dealer, as Latinos were made in Hollywood for years — says she, who celebrates the welcome to different accents in place of the old demand for perfect English. — When Diego Luna (mexican actor) made “Rogue One” from Star Wars, a son told his father in the movies: ‘He talks like me.’ Look how important plurality is. I don’t disguise my accent, I’m a Latina speaking English.

‘Bringing the discussion of the dictatorship is building memory’

The actress highlights the opportunity to talk about the differences when she talks about “Eduardo e Mônica”, a film inspired by the famous song by Legião Urbana, which she stars with Gabriel Leone. The feature is directed by René Sampaio and produced by Bianca De Felippes, the same duo as “Faroeste Caboclo” (2013). As the song by Renato Russo says, “Eduardo e Mônica was nothing like that”. While he still opened his eyes, not wanting to get up, she was already drinking a brandy in the other corner of town.

— We need to celebrate the difference, especially at a time when we are fighting precisely for being and thinking different.

Alice Braga and Gabriel Leone in a scene from ‘Eduardo e Mônica’ Photo: Disclosure

The actress recalls a behind-the-scenes story that not only illustrates the characters’ opposing personalities but also delivers commonalities between their performers and the roles they embody.

— I learned to ride a motorcycle to make the film and I gained confidence. One day I left with Gabriel on the back and accelerated. I just remember him squeezing my waist and saying, “Will you slow down a little bit?” — has fun. — Well, Monica and Eduardo, right? She was totally inconsequential, living life without fear and he back there, all huddled.

A certain passage in the film shows the polarization between Mônica, the daughter of an ex-exile, and Eduardo’s grandfather, a military man who hates communists (played by actor Otávio Augusto).

— While he’s an incredible grandfather for Eduardo, he doesn’t accept the other’s opinion. The film can show the power of cinema to inspire debates at a time when it is being attacked and almost non-existent in Brazil — believes Alice. — Bringing up the discussion of the military dictatorship, remembering terrible things that affected generations, is the construction of memory, another contribution of cinema.

Lucia Murat: ‘It takes time to bury dictatorships’

Talking about love in times of anger is also something that moves the actress.

— Brazilian or not, everyone connects with a love story. For us, it still has the charm of everyone knowing the music. Even the youngest, because the Legion spans generations.

Alice remembers hearing “Eduardo e Mônica” for the first time in screenwriter Jorge Furtado’s car. He was a child and traveled with his mother in the south of the country during the summer holidays. Afterwards, the song became a soundtrack in the parties he frequented. The actress says that playing Monica made her stomach flutter.

— It’s a reference, everyone has imagined a Monica in their lives.

In addition to “Eduardo e Mônica”, voted best foreign film at the Edmonton Film Festival, in Canada, Alice can be seen in three other films in 2022: “Ivy”, by Danis Goulet; “Hypnotic”, by Robert Rodriguez, in which he will star opposite Ben Afleck; and “Share”, by Ira Rosensweig. She, who is in the cast of the series “We are who we are” (HBO), also dubbed a rata in the animated version of “Arca de Noé”, based on a work by Vinicius de Moraes, directed by the Bahian Sérgio Machado and produced by Walter Salles.