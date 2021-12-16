Aline Mineiro and MC Gui change hugs and send a message to gossips | Column Fabia Oliveira

The party that took place in ‘A Fazenda’, on the night of Tuesday (3), brought a new chapter of the controversial embrace between MC Gui and Aline Mineiro, which had very bad repercussions abroad, after the singer was excited for having been in a body. to hand with the ex-Panicat.

The two talked during the party, when Bill suggested that they not get closer, to avoid becoming the subject again on the sites and gossip pages.

“We are not going to be handing things over to others, no. You already know”, began the funkeiro. “Want to deliver some more to the gossip sites?” asked Aline, moments before hugging the pawn. “There’s enough already,” he replied.

Then, it was time for pedestrians to find a new way to embrace each other without causing a new controversy. “We hug like that, now,” said Bill, as he tried not to lean his body against Aline. And she added: “Hey, gossip sites, we hug like that now.”

So you mean the blame for the two of them being criticized for hugging followed by excitement is the press? Oh there! Does Beatriz Michelle, Gui’s fiancée, also think this way?

It is worth remembering that the girl did not buy the episode and went to social networks to vent about her disappointment with her fiance. A few days before the controversial hug, Bia Michele even praised MC Gui for, until then, his participation was correct, without disrespect for the couple’s relationship.

The girl even got to snipe her ‘brother friends’ Dynho Alves and Sthefane Matos, who left the reality singles, after the high degree of intimacy between them within the confinement. But then Bia Michelle ended up breaking her face!

MC Mirella, then Dynho’s wife, filed for divorce and moved out of the house he lived with the singer. Already Victor Igoh, Sthefane’s fiance, began to circulate without an alliance and was seen attending clubs across the country.

See the video: