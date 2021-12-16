Aline Mineiro assumes that she went overboard with MC Gui

During an interview for Link Podcast of Lucas Selfie, Aline Mineiro hit his chest and assumed that his relationship with MC GUI in The Farm 13 gone past the proper point for two committed people: “Intimacy of affection and excessive affection”.

“It weighed a lot on us [dela e do funkeiro] these past few days this situation that happened and I seeing the scene, going out and seeing here what you saw, the way you saw it, there is no other interpretation. What I have to do is recognize that it was an intimacy of affection and excessive affection”, admitted the actress.

“Was it excessive affection? So, is that the word?”, asked journalist Leo Dias, who was at the side of the former A Fazenda 12. “It was, an excessive affection of a lot of hugs, of being very close, of not thinking that sometimes I was very close and there was someone out here”, agreed the ex-Panicat.

The ex-peoa, who left the confinement on Monday (13), revealed that she had talked to Léo Lins, until then her boyfriend, and that the comedian asked for some time to digest the whole situation he witnessed in the rural reality show.

