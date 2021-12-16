Amazon AWS Crash Takes Down Twitch, PSN and More This Wednesday (15)

Yadunandan Singh 33 seconds ago Business Comments Off on Amazon AWS Crash Takes Down Twitch, PSN and More This Wednesday (15) 0 Views

Users reported on Wednesday (15) that different online services are down, including PlayStation Network (PSN), Twitch, League of Legends (LoL) and Valorant. Platform instability started around 12:10 pm and was noticed by users all over the world. In Brazil, according to the DownDetector website, the areas affected so far are the South and Southeast regions.

reproductionServices experiencing instability (Play/DownDetector)

Apparently, the drop was caused by a new failure in Amazon Web Services (AWS) servers, similar to what happened last week, when iFood, Mercado Livre and more platforms that use the Amazon network went down.

According to Amazon’s status page, the US-WEST-1 and US-WEST-2 servers are experiencing connectivity issues. There is no return forecast yet.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Elon Musk says Tesla will accept Dogecoin and cryptocurrency goes up 33%

Image: Orpheus FX / shutterstock.com Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, said this Monday (13) that …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved