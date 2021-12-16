América-MG surprises and announces the departure of four players

Photo: Disclosure/America-MG

Classified for the next Libertadores, América-MG will make a makeover in its squad. This Wednesday, the club surprised and announced the departure of four players from its squad: Eduardo Bauermann, Anderson, Alan russchel and Ribamar.

The club released an official statement about the departure of the players. “We inform you that athletes Eduardo Bauermann, Anderson, Alan Ruschel and Ribamar will not continue at the Club next season. We thank you all for your commitment, delivery throughout the journey and we wish you luck in your career sequence!”, he wrote.

Eduardo Bauermann, who stood out at the club during the Brazilian Championship, has proposals from other Serie A clubs. His destination, in 2022, should be Santos.

Alan Ruschel was on loan from Cruzeiro, the player returns to Fox, where he will know if he will stay at the club or if he will be traded.

Defender Anderson, who lost his starting spot during the 2021 season, leaves the club after wearing Coelho’s shirt for two years.

Ribamar, who arrived from Vasco with the hope of goals, never made a name for himself at the club. The player was one of the club’s most frustrated negotiations. With Coelho’s shirt, three goals were scored in 33 games.

