Amidst Guedes’ criticism, IMF announces end of representation in Brazil | Economy

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced this Thursday (16) that it will close its office in Brazil, located in Brasília. According to the institution, this will happen until June 30, 2022, when the term of the current representation expires.

The announcement comes amid criticism by Economy Minister Paulo Guedes of estimates about the Brazilian economy released by the fund.

He has complained that, last year, the fund predicted a drop of almost 10% for the Brazilian Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which ended up falling much less: 4.1%.

At an event held in São Paulo this Wednesday (15), Guedes again criticized the IMF and said that technicians from the agency can “predict elsewhere”.

“They (the IMF technician) have already come here, they came here in Brazil a long time ago because they always had something to do,” stated Guedes. “They came here to predict a drop (in GDP) of 9.7% and that England would fall 4%. We fell 4%, and England fell 9.7%. I’m thinking it’s better for them to forecast elsewhere”, said yesterday the Minister of Economy.

IMF reduces global economy growth forecast

In the note confirming the closing of the office, the IMF says it expects the maintenance of relations with the Brazilian government.

“We hope that the high quality of the Fund’s staff involvement with Brazilian authorities will continue as we work closely to support Brazil in strengthening its economic policy and institutional settings,” he said.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Ministry of Economy said that it “communicated” to the IMF that “it will no longer be necessary” for the fund to maintain its office in Brazil as of July of next year.

“The Fund only maintains offices in countries with which it has an active program, which makes the maintenance of an office in the country obsolete. In the case of Brazil, the last financial agreement with the IMF took place in 2002 and was paid in advance in 2005. Brazil today he is a creditor of the IMF”, says the note.

“Brazil values ​​constructive dialogue with the IMF, actively participates in the fund’s activities and initiatives, including those that resulted in international assistance to vulnerable countries during the pandemic, and remains committed to continuing to work to ensure a fruitful relationship with the organization,” he concludes. the ministry.

On Wednesday, Guedes stated that he signed a waiver from the IMF mission a week ago, but added that the fund can keep its office in Brazil.

“I had signed this before the criticism. June of next year closes (the mission here),” said the minister. “They haven’t needed to be here for many years. They stayed because they like feijoada, football, good conversation, and every now and then criticize a little and make the wrong prediction.”