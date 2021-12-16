Amidst Guedes’ criticism, IMF announces end of representation in Brazil | Economy

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced this Thursday (16) that it will close its office in Brazil, located in Brasília. According to the institution, this will happen until June 30, 2022, when the term of the current representation expires.

The announcement comes amid criticism by Economy Minister Paulo Guedes of estimates about the Brazilian economy released by the fund.

He has complained that, last year, the fund predicted a drop of almost 10% for the Brazilian Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which ended up falling much less: 4.1%.

At an event held in São Paulo this Wednesday (15), Guedes again criticized the IMF and said that technicians from the agency can “predict elsewhere”.

Watch below an October report on the IMF’s forecast for the performance of the global economy.

“They (the IMF technician) have already come here, they came here in Brazil a long time ago because they always had something to do,” stated Guedes. “They came here to predict a drop (in GDP) of 9.7% and that England would fall 4%. We fell 4%, and England fell 9.7%. I’m thinking it’s better for them to forecast elsewhere”, said yesterday the Minister of Economy.

The minister also confirmed this Wednesday that he signed a waiver from the IMF mission a week ago, but added that the fund can keep its office in Brazil.

“I had signed this before the criticism. June of next year closes (the mission here),” said the minister. “They haven’t needed to be here for many years. They stayed because they like feijoada, football, good conversation, and every now and then criticize a little and make the wrong prediction.”

In the note confirming the closing of the office, the IMF says it expects the maintenance of relations with the Brazilian government.

“We hope that the high quality of the Fund’s staff involvement with Brazilian authorities will continue, as we work closely to support Brazil in strengthening its economic policy and institutional configurations,” he said in a press release.