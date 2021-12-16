André Gonçalves: Cynthia Benini post in solidarity with Tereza Seiblitz

Journalist and presenter Cynthia Benini, mother of Valentina — and who is filing a lawsuit against André Gonçalves for her daughter’s non-payment of child support — used social media to demonstrate, for the first time, solidarity with Tereza Seiblitz, who also decided to join the Justice against André, father of his daughter Manuela, for the same reason.

Read more: André Gonçalves tried a loan, but the Revenue entered into negotiations

In a shared publication in Instagram Stories, Cynthia reproduces a statement by lawyer Ezilda Melo and emphasizes that she and Tereza “suffered patrimonial violence, with psychological consequences, in the two cases of abandonment of their daughters by their father André Gonçalves”.

Actor André Gonçalves during an interview at the house where he lives with his wife Danielle Winits Photo: Reproduction/Maurício Val/Fotografia

A week after having house arrest decreed by the Santa Catarina Court for not paying child support for his 18-year-old daughter Valentina, André Gonçalves became the target of a new arrest warrant for the same reason, only this time with his daughter oldest as plaintiff.

Manuela, 23, took over the lawsuit that her mother, actress Tereza Seiblitz, filed against her ex in Rio’s court for delayed food. The case is being processed at the 4th Family Court in the capital and is awaiting the judge’s decision.

Actor criticizes rigidity of the law

Manuela, who charges a monthly pension of R$6,000, did not accept the late payment of the R$20,000 agreement offered by Gonçalves last October and is now also asking for her father’s imprisonment for a debt of R$109,000.

The actor criticized the rigidity of the law that provides for imprisonment for those unable to pay child support in Brazil and spoke of the hurt he feels for no longer having a good relationship with his daughters – he is blocked from contacting them on social networks.

A place in the sun at 58:‘I want to suck life to the core, live long,’ says Andréa Beltrão

“They turned their backs on me for money, I don’t mean any bad name for my children, but I think the situation I’m going through without having to go through is unmentionable,” he told GLOBO. — The way out is not the prison. I know the father that I am, that I want to be. I’m not a criminal. There is nothing that dismays me at the federal, state or municipal level.