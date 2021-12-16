Andréa Beltrão talks about prime time masturbation scene: “I didn’t have any embarrassment” – Series News

Actress plays the character Rebeca in the soap opera Um Lugar Ao Sol.

Last month, Andréa Beltrão starred in a masturbation scene in Um Lugar Ao Sol and generated repercussions among spectators who approved of the presented moment and others who didn’t like it. Two weeks after the screening, the actress who plays the character Rebeca said she is satisfied with the debate on female sexuality in prime time.

In an interview with the newspaper O Globo, Andréa Beltrão was asked about the repercussions of the masturbation scene and commented that she liked the provocative content of the moment. “I thought that this scene would not go away, because times are so retrograde, so Middle Ages. [Foi] a good fight. People sent me saying “how absurd a woman masturbating at dinner time”. Well, we don’t choose exactly when to masturbate, right? Every woman masturbates whenever she feels like it.”

Making history after 40 years since the last time a female masturbation was shown on Globo’s soap operas, the actress stated that she felt no embarrassment when recording the scene. In the sequence, the character Rebeca was holding the book “The one thousand and one nights”, which he considered important in the excerpt shown.

“It was a cheap, elegant, delicate one. I felt a respect, I had no embarrassment. I took this book for recording in the first scene I did. Rebeca is a woman who reads, and I wanted to put it on. It was not thought of case for this scene, but it happened. It was awesome, because Sherazade is a huge feminist, saves a lot of women.”

The telenovela brings sensitive themes to the discussion

The scene mentioned was widely commented on on social networks and, on the soap opera’s official website on Gshow, the author Lícia Manzo explained the decision to write the sequence: “My intention when writing the scene was to take something normal and healthy out of the closet. That the woman be able to explore, get to know her own body. I wrote the scene because women also feel pleasure and desire. Because sexuality is part of women’s lives, and not just men’s,” he said.

According to information from the website TV História, the last time Rede Globo aired a masturbation scene was in the soap opera Coração Alado, produced by Janete Clair, which hit Brazilian television in August 1980. After the airing, the episode in question in which the scene was shown has been erased. For this reason, there are no video recordings.

In the plot of Um Lugar Ao Sol, the twins Christian and Christofer (Cauã Reymond) are separated before reaching one year of age, after their mother’s death in childbirth. At this time, Christofer is adopted by a couple from Rio and receives the name Renato, while Christian is sent to a shelter and spends his entire childhood and adolescence period there. At eighteen, the twins’ lives cross again. The telenovela ventures into controversial themes such as intergenerational and homo-affective relationships, domestic violence, teaching seniors, fat phobia, alcoholism, among others.