Aneel suggests that consumers pay 94% of the energy fund in 2022 | Economy

Disclosure Aneel wants the consumer to pay 94% of the energy fund

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) proposed that consumers pay around 98% of the Energy Development Account (CDE), responsible for funding social programs and research in the energy sector. According to the proposal, the consumer would pay BRL 28.7 billion of the BRL 30 billion that should be allocated to the fund in 2022.

According to Aneel, the charges would be charged at rates already included in the electricity bill. The rest would be drawn from fines and resources from energy research programs.

The amount requested by the agency is 28.4% of the budget for the agency this year, which is close to R$ 24 billion. However, the amount requested by Aneel to be paid by consumers is 48% high.

In 2021, R$19.5 billion in fees paid by consumers were allocated to the CDE. If the proposal is approved, the amount to be practiced in 2022 will be R$ 28.7 billion.

In addition to energy research, the fund is responsible for defraying the social tariff, a federal government program that offers discounts on the electricity bill for low-income families.

The agency said the impact should vary between 2.13% and 4.19%. The proposal, however, may change after a public consultation, which will take place between the 16th and 31st of December.