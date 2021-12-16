Anitta has attended Candomblé terreiro in Nova Iguaçu since the beginning of her career and was taken by her father

Back in Brazil, Anitta went to ask for the blessing of the Father of Saint Sergio Pina and posted a record of the meeting on social media this Tuesday. The singer has frequented the Candomblé terreiro, in Nova Iguaçu, Baixada Fluminense, since the beginning of her career. In July 2013, three months after the hit with “Show das Necessidades”, she was there to thank the success achieved.

At the time, the singer took a selfie with the priest, who wished: “May Father in Heaven continue to light your steps.”

Anitta got to know the place because of her father, Mauro, and her brother, Renan, who were already visiting the terreiro. The mother, Miriam, an ardent Catholic, did not like it very much, but Anitta continued with her faith.

Network attacks

Soon after publishing the photo with Pai de Santo, Anitta was the target of religious intolerance on social media. This Wednesday, the singer posted a video saying: “A lot of people talking m…”

Since it became famous, Poderosa makes sporadic visits to the terreiro in Baixada Fluminense. His visit to the place is never announced to avoid curious people. But, once there, she is treated like any other regular. No photos or fanfare about your presence. “Within the axé, we are all the same. It is always seen at large parties, in which only people trusted by the pai de santo are allowed in”, revealed one of the attendees.

Anitta visits Father de Santo Sérgio Pina

The pai de santo Sérgio Pina in the terreiro in Nova Iguaçu

Anitta's brother (first on the left), Renan in the yard in Nova Iguaçu

The Candomblé terreiro is located in Nova Iguaçu

The terreiro is located on a dirt street, next to a favela, in the Cobrex neighborhood, and has existed for 35 years. The father of saint Sérgio Pina, 46, is highly respected in the Candomblé world and attends to other famous people, such as carnival commentator Milton Cunha.

The terreiro frequented by Anitta is in Nova Iguaçu

The Candomblé terreiro is located in Nova Iguaçu

Wash bathroom and sweep floor

A part of the book “Hurricane Anitta”, an unauthorized biography of the singer written by journalist Leo Dias, talks about the artist’s religion and her devotion to Candomblé. According to the author, Poderosa has been attending a terreiro in the metropolitan region of Rio for some years, where she is seen in a simple way, barefoot and carrying out activities such as washing the bathroom and sweeping the floor.

“When she goes there, there are only people who have a direct relationship with the place. Everything to give tranquility and privacy to the singer, who there is nothing like the superstar that appears in clips and TV shows. who is immersed in her religious experience, Anitta is seen barefoot, in white clothes, doing common activities in the place, such as washing the bathroom, sweeping the floor and taking care of the table and meals. She likes it so much. (…) “When she goes, she gives herself totally.(…) The place, very discreet, ended up becoming a refuge for the singer, especially in moments of greater physical and mental stress”, he says an excerpt of the work.

Leo Dias says that the terreiro is also frequented by the singer’s father and brother, who, due to their dedication, are already considered father and son of saints, respectively. Anitta, according to the author, has a privileged position in candomblé:

“She was ‘blessed’. It works like this: in Candomblé, there are the so-called Ekedi, who are like caretakers of the orixás and have privileged positions in the terreiro. And this is inherited, as a gift, the person is born that way. In the first game, Pai Sergio (Santo’s father, great confidant, friendly shoulder and mentor of the singer) identified with Ekedi, a high and spiritual being”.

The author narrates that the singer began to faithfully follow the dogmas of Candomblé after going through one of the biggest financial crises of her life, at the beginning of her career.

“After being put in the fridge by Hurricane 2000 (the company that took care of her career at the time), her father was unemployed and her mother was still sewing little pouches that were worth pennies. Who to appeal to? All that was left was religion. And what an impossible partnership happened Even though it was boycotted (by the Hurricane), it scored two hits: ‘Menina máe’ and ‘Meiga e abusada’. Anitta understood the signal perfectly and, since then, has faithfully followed its dogmas.”

According to the work, Pai Sergio then became a great confidant, friendly shoulder and mentor of the singer. “He’s one of the first to hear a rant about any problem, professional or personal. Anitta trusts him so much that she asks for guidance on almost everything in her life.”

The book states that the singer follows all the guidelines of her Pai de santo, such as marrying Thiago Magalhães in the Amazon. “The Candomblé orixás represent the forces of nature”.

In a video posted on Instagram Stories last Friday, Anitta commented on her religion being mentioned in the book that has just hit the newsstands.

“I asked him (the author) to study about my religion so he wouldn’t talk nonsense. I’ll read it carefully to see how it turned out, but the bit I read, I saw that he’s talking in a very beautiful way,” she said.