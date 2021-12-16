announcement of Paulinho, midfielder in a team from Campinas and more

Wednesday was busy at Corinthians. After weeks of speculation and talks, the club announced its first reinforcement for 2022. Midfielder Paulinho signed a contract until the end of 2023.

The player’s announcement was made at Parque São Jorge, with the arrival of a truck. The hiring of the midfielder was made possible by the new sponsor of the alvinegra team, Grupo Taunsa.

If one steering wheel is arriving, another is leaving. Corinthians is working to lend Matheus Jesus for the 2022 season. The player has an agreement aligned with Ponte Preta.

In a survey with people linked to the player’s staff, the my helm heard that the 24-year-old athlete should compete in the 2022 season with the Campinas team. In addition to the Campeonato Paulista, Ponte Preta will play the B Series of the Brasileirão.

Finally, the day also included the renewal of contracts for three important players from the Alvinegro squad. Goalkeeper Paty, right-back Katiuscia and defender Gi Campiolo had their ties extended and updated in the BID (Daily Newsletter) of the CBF. Corinthians did not confirm the duration of the new ties, but the tendency is for them to be until the end of 2022.

Check below these and all other information about the Corinthians Ball Market. News about the male, female, youth and futsal squads are updated by my helm daily. Stay tuned!

the steering wheel Paulinho was announced by Corinthians as the first reinforcement for 2022. The agreement was made official this December 15th. The player's contract runs until December 31, 2023.

the attacker's name sliver was very connected to Corinthians in recent days. The player defends Al Nassr, from Arabia, and was behind in his wages. The Arab club, however, settled the disputes on the 12th. This Tuesday, during a press conference at CT, soccer director Roberto de Andrade highlighted that the player's profile is not what Timão is looking for for next year. and practically ruled out Talisca's arrival.

was very connected to Corinthians in recent days. The player defends Al Nassr, from Arabia, and was behind in his wages. The Arab club, however, settled the disputes on the 12th. This Tuesday, during a press conference at CT, soccer director Roberto de Andrade highlighted that the player’s profile is not what Timão is looking for for next year. and practically ruled out Talisca’s arrival. Another name linked to Corinthians in recent days was the center forward Edinson Cavani. The player is at Manchester United, but only has a contract valid until the middle of 2022. Cavani is part of a list of reinforcements considered great and who can count on the support of Grupo Taunsa, the club’s new sponsor, to close deals. At a press conference this Tuesday, Roberto de Andrade, football director, and Alessandro Nunes, manager, denied that the club is talking to the Uruguayan. Still, the director made it clear that it is not impossible to bring a player of this size, using Willian as an example.

Outputs

the attacker Matheus Grandmother should reinforce, on loan, São Bernardo for the 2022 São Paulo Championship. It is not yet known if the player will stay at the ABC club after the end of the state championship. Davó ended the current season on loan to the Philadelphia Union, which plays for Major League Soccer, of the United States. The striker, however, had no space and played for just 18 minutes in the club's shirt.

the defender Danilo Avelar received proposals from Cruzeiro and Coritiba for the 2021 season. The player, who no longer wears the Corinthians shirt due to an episode of racial insult, is analyzing the proposals. Coritiba moved up to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, while Cruzeiro continues in the second division of the national tournament. Danilo Avelar's departure must be definitive.

the attacker Roger Guedes interest to Roma, from Italy, and may receive a proposal from the European club at the end of the year to leave Corinthians. The information was given by the presenter Neto during this Tuesday's edition of his program on TV Bandeirantes, the Ball Owners.

the midfielder luan is one of the names that Corinthians may leave for 2022. The coaching committee of the Alvinegro team does not see it as fundamental for the next year and the board is working to negotiate it. The main objective is a definitive negotiation, but a loan is not ruled out.

the steering wheel Matthew Jesus is another name that should be loaned by Corinthians in 2022. The player has an agreement aligned with Ponte Preta, the club that revealed him to football. The loan must be valid for the next season. The team from Campinas disputes the Paulistão and the Série B do Brasileiro.

the steering wheel Richard is another name that should not remain at Corinthians in 2022. The player arouses the interest of Santos and the boards are negotiating an agreement. The tendency is for Timão to terminate its relationship with the athlete – the current validity is until the end of 2022. Santos must carry out some type of compensation for the acquisition of the player.

Outputs

stays

Three more players are confirmed for 2022. This Wednesday, the 15th, goalkeeper Paty, right-back Katiuscia and defender Gi Campiolo had their contracts extended and updated in the IDB (Daily Newsletter) of the CBF. Corinthians has not yet confirmed the duration of the new ties, but the tendency is for the three to be valid until the end of 2022.

Unlike her companions, the veteran grazi he has already confirmed his stay at Corinthians in 2022. The midfielder will renew his relationship for another season and has already announced that this will be his last in football. At 40, Grazi will retire at the end of next year.

he has already confirmed his stay at Corinthians in 2022. The midfielder will renew his relationship for another season and has already announced that this will be his last in football. At 40, Grazi will retire at the end of next year. With longer contracts, Kemelli, Jheniffer, Bianca Gomes, Miriam, Yasmim and Tarciane are already guaranteed for the 2022 season. The sextet has bonds valid until December of next year. the goalkeeper natascha has a signed contract until May 19, 2023.

arrivals

Outputs

the goalkeeper Eduardo Capellari announced his departure from the Corinthians Under-20 team on December 14th. After standing out in Copinha wearing the colors of Cuiabá, the player was hired by Timão in 2020 and spent two years with the team in Alvinegro.

the attacker Gabriel Lima , from the Corinthians Under-23, did not renew his contract, which would end on December 31, with the club. He has already said goodbye on social media.

the goalkeeper Filipe Santos announced his departure from Corinthians earlier this week. The player was in Timon's Under-23 squad and said goodbye to the team after seven years. He still hasn't announced what his new club will be.

announced his departure from Corinthians earlier this week. The player was in Timon’s Under-23 squad and said goodbye to the team after seven years. He still hasn’t announced what his new club will be. The main casualty of the Corinthians youth categories was the departure of the manager Carlos Brazil. He said goodbye to his post, which he assumed in June this year, to lead Vasco da Gama’s professional football in 2022.

After Brazil left, four professionals from his team were fired and left Corinthians. the coordinators Witor Bastos (analysis), Eduardo Húngaro (technician), Márcio Assis (scientific) and Alexandre Falbo (capture) had their departures confirmed by the club.

the left back Leo Santos , from Timão's Under-20 squad, was loaned to Nacional. During the loan period, the defender will compete in the Copinha for the São Paulo team.

the defender Alan Ferreira, the left back luan victor and the midfielder reifit , all of the Sub-20, were loaned by Corinthians to the West, from the interior of São Paulo. The trio will compete in the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup next January with Barueri's team.

the attacker Robert Zilochi Santos and left-back Carlos Henrique , both from the Sub-20, were loaned to Portuguesa. The duo will defend the team from São Paulo in the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup.

the midfielder Gustavinho , who was part of the Corinthians Under-20 squad, left the club at the end of November. The player arrived at Timão in July, on loan from Vila Nova, from Goiás. The player's return was requested for the 2022 Copinha dispute.

, who was part of the Corinthians Under-20 squad, left the club at the end of November. The player arrived at Timão in July, on loan from Vila Nova, from Goiás. The player’s return was requested for the 2022 Copinha dispute. the defender Igor Morais, from the Corinthians Under-23 squad, was loaned to Rio Branco, from Paraná. The defender will be in the South team in the 2022 season, in the dispute of the Series D of the Campeonato Brasileiro and the Campeonato Paranaense.

arrivals

The Coach Vander Iacovino is quoted to assume command of futsal at Corinthians. The historic former futsal player worked for a long time at Joinville, where he was champion of the National Futsal League in 2017.

the goalkeeper Lucas Oliveira should arrive at Corinthians after good seasons at Magnus/Sorocaba. Starting in the final straight of 2021, he was one of the main names in the greatest power in national futsal today. He was São Paulo champion, closing the goal against Timão himself.

the fixed allan , who has been in the youth teams at Timão, had a good season at Atlântico/Erechim. He must be one of the names to reinforce the alvinegro cast.

the wings Renan Bazzo, Levy and Canabarro they may also arrive at Parque São Jorge in 2022. The first one wore the colors of Joaçaba, the second defended Ceará (he even participated in the Corinthians elimination in the Copa do Brasil) and the last one comes directly from Manfredonia, a club from Italy.

the pivots Yan and Kaue they should also paint at Corinthians. The first was one of the main names in Joaçaba, where he scored 12 goals in 16 games. The second is offspring of the base alvinegra categories, but wore the colors of Foz Cataratas in the current season.

Outputs

The most important loss in futsal so far is that of the coach André Bié . Multicampeão, the coach has been at the club since 2011. my helm , Bié's departure was made by a joint decision between the coach and the football team directors, as it was understood that his cycle at Parque São Jorge has come to an end.

the wing Leandro Caires he also did not renew his contract with Corinthians. The player himself announced his departure last month. He was on his second spell at Timão – he defended the club from 2012 to 2017, and returned in 2020.

Another wingman who left the team early was little nigga , it breeds from the alvinegra base. His contract was only valid until the end of December, but he was released a month earlier to sign with Indonesia's Bintang Timur Surubaya.

the pivot William he has also already said goodbye to Corinthians on social media, at the beginning of December. The player has not informed his destination club. Revealed in the base categories, the pivot at Timão since 2014.

In addition to the aforementioned trio, Rafa, Éder Lima and Jackson Samurai should also announce their departures soon. The first must go to another club in Brazil, while the last two must settle with European teams.

Lastly, João Victor , revealed at the base, is set up with a futsal club in Europe; While Marcelo , also a Corinthians breeder, should announce his departure soon.

, revealed at the base, is set up with a futsal club in Europe; While , also a Corinthians breeder, should announce his departure soon. Rabisco and Fernandinho, who arrived for the 2021 season at Corinthians, also did not renew their contracts for next year and are now free to sign with other clubs.

See more in: Ball Market, Corinthians Signings and Loaned Players.