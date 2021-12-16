Antonia Fontenelle convicted of linking Felipe Neto and brother to pedophilia

Actress Antonia Fontenelle was sentenced to 1 year in prison for associating brothers Felipe and Luccas Neto with pedophilia. The penalty was switched into community services. In addition, she will have to pay a fine of R$ 8,000.

“Knowing that she took that conviction, which will remain on her record forever, gives a very great happiness, of justice, not revenge. I don’t want to see her in jail, I want her to pay for the crimes she committed”, Felipe told the column. He cried when receiving the news while doing a live. “It’s justice being done”, he summed up.

Antonia published an edited video that associated the two YouTubers with incitement and the practice of pedophilia.

The actress defended herself claiming that she did not intend to offend the two, but rather “provoke discussion and readjustment of the content produced”.

Judge Ricardo Coronha Pinheiro, of the TJ-RJ, who ruled on the case, disagreed with the allegations, stating that “the desire to offend is very clear in the case dealt with in this case, far from expressing the desire to provoke a mere discussion” .

It is Fontenelle’s third conviction this year for offending Felipe Neto. Added together, the punishments exceed R$ 200 thousand.

