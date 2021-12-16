Anvisa authorizes Pfizer’s vaccine against covid-19 in children

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved the use of the vaccine produced by the Pfizer-BioNTech consortium, Comirnaty, against covid-19 in children aged 5 to 11 years.

Approval was announced today (16), in live broadcast from Anvisa, on Youtube, after a technical assessment by the agency, on the request presented in November, indicating the use of the vaccine for this audience. The resolution with the authorization of Anvisa will be published today (16) in the Official Gazette of the Union, in a special edition, according to the general manager of Medicines at Anvisa, Gustavo Mendes.Gustavo Mendes.

“Based on the totality of available scientific evidence, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, when given in a two-dose schedule to children aged 5 to 11 years, can be effective in preventing serious, potentially fatal illnesses or conditions that can be caused. by SARS-CoV-2,” said Mendes.

The manager recalled that the analyzes had the participation of several experts from both Anvisa and other entities. “We checked safety and tolerability in a first phase. In it, different doses were applied. Based on the result, we came to the conclusion that 10 micrograms should be applied, which is less than that applied to adults”, he said.

He added that when comparing children aged 5 to 11 with people aged 16 to 25 [considerando as doses correspondentes a cada grupo], the presence of antibodies in children was identified.

“We observed satisfactory performance of the vaccine against the Delta variant as well”, he pointed out. “And there are no reports of any serious adverse events, concerns or reports related to very serious cases or mortality due to vaccination. This security profile is very important”, he added.

According to the general manager of Monitoring, Suzie Marie Gomes, the doses of vaccines for children are one-third of the dose and formulation previously approved. Furthermore, the pediatric formulation is different. In other words, it is not possible to dilute the adult dose to the child dose.

Suzie Marie adds that children who turn 12 years old between the first and second dose should stick to the pediatric dose. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine had already been authorized for use in adolescents aged 12 years and over.

Finally, the Monitoring Manager emphasizes that there are no studies on co-administration with other vaccines and that, therefore, the use of different vaccines is not indicated.

According to Anvisa, the dose of vaccine for children will be different from that used for people over 12 years. The bottles will also have different colors to avoid application errors.

