Anvisa authorizes Pfizer’s vaccine for children over 5 years old – 12/16/2021 – Balance and Health

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) authorized this Thursday (16) the use of Pfizer’s vaccine to immunize children aged 5 years and over against Covid-19. With this, the product insert in Brazil will indicate this new age group.

Until then, the manufacturer’s model was allowed to be used in the country only by people over 12 years of age.

“The number of Covid-19 cases has been representative in the pediatric population. We have a positive safety and reactogenicity profile with vaccination and we have important results in the generation of antibodies in this population”, explained the general manager of Medicines at Anvisa , Gustavo Mendes.

Despite the announcement, the Ministry of Health will not start vaccinating younger people immediately because it has not yet requested the purchase of specific doses for their age group. The folder expects to immunize 70 million children.

According to Pfizer, the contract to supply 100 million vaccines in 2022 includes the possibility of delivering modified versions of the immunizing agent, both to combat the new omicron variant and to protect children. The pharmacist confirmed that none of the pediatric dose was sent to Brazil.

The company said that it is not necessary to add an amendment to the contract. To ensure delivery of specific doses for children, a request from the ministry is enough. Pfizer did not say how soon it can ship these vaccines after being called by Health.

Ministry managers estimate that doses will start arriving next month. Sought, the folder did not manifest itself.

With the endorsement, the government will also need to insert the new public into Covid’s vaccination plan and organize the delivery of specific doses to the states.

The measure, however, must face resistance from President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). In recent statements, the Chief Executive has raised doubts about the safety and effectiveness of immunization agents, especially for younger people.

During a meeting in the Chamber of Deputies this Wednesday (15), the Secretary of Combat to Covid of the Ministry of Health, Rosana Leite, said that the vaccination of children must be analyzed with “very caution”. He also stated that the government is focused on improving coverage of the booster dose.

“Once approved (at Anvisa), the timeliness, the rules will be debated a lot. It is something that we also want to open to society. In order to make this decision, in fact, in a democratic way, with all actors participating, with real data , reliable data for us to reach this conclusion”, commented the secretary.

Pfizer’s vaccines applied to the 5 to 11 year age group and the older ones have the same active ingredient, but some differences in composition.

The dose intended for children is equivalent to ⅓ of that indicated for the group aged 12 and over. The bottle of the youngest immunizing agent has an orange coloration just to differentiate the product.

This vial of the children’s vaccine also holds more doses and can be stored for longer (up to 10 weeks) at temperatures from 2 °C to 8 °C, an interval used in conventional SUS refrigerators. The other model remains for up to 31 days under these conditions.

Anvisa began evaluating Pfizer’s request for vaccination of children on November 16th.

To obtain authorization, the laboratory needs to conduct studies that demonstrate the relationship of safety and efficacy for a certain age group. These studies can be conducted in Brazil or in other countries.

On November 23, the agency asked for additions to the pharmaceutical documentation, which suspended the analysis period. This period was counted again on December 6th.

The agency had asked for information on the response of the immunizing agent against the delta variant, which is predominant in Brazil, in addition to comparing records of adverse reactions in this age group and in older groups, among other manifestations.

Coronavac

In the coming days, the agency must evaluate the request of Butantan to use Coronavac in the immunization of children and adolescents aged 3 to 17 years. The request was received on Wednesday and Anvisa has 30 days to comment.

This is the laboratory’s second request to indicate the immunizing agent for this age group.

The first, presented in July, was evaluated by Anvisa and denied due to limited data from the studies presented at that time.

Developed by the Chinese laboratory Sinovac and produced in Brazil by the Butantan Institute, Coronavac has been authorized for emergency use in Brazil since January 17 this year for persons over 18 years of age.