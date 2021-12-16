Anvisa warns about the incorrect use of acetaminophen



Last Friday, 10th, the Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) issued a note warning about the risks of serious adverse events from the incorrect use of paracetamol. Among the events mentioned are drug-induced hepatitis and even death.

The agency’s warning was published after errors in administering doses of oral suspension of paracetamol in infants and children were reported.

Measures against the misuse of acetaminophen

According to Anvisa, those responsible must correctly follow the dosage described in the package insert for paracetamol according to the weight of the baby or child. The maximum daily dose and the interval between doses for each age group must also be strictly followed. In addition, one must also follow the guidelines of the health professionals who prescribed the drug.

The variations of the drug

In the publication, Anvisa highlights that there are different liquid formulations of paracetamol, which can be easily found in pharmacies and drugstores. What differentiates such pediatric formulations is the concentration and dose to be administered.

Paracetamol for babies is an oral suspension, with a concentration of 100 mg/mL, accompanied by a measuring syringe. Paracetamol for children is an oral suspension with a concentration of 32 mg/mL, which has a measuring cup.

Notifications

The agency reinforces the importance of notifying occurrences of adverse events and possible administration errors using paracetamol and other medications. The notification channel is the VigiMed system.

If the adverse event is identified in a health institution that has a pharmacovigilance service or an equivalent area, the professional must notify the service itself, which complements the information and notifies the VigiMed. Quality deviations, on the other hand, must be registered by the system news.

