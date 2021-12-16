Anvisa will authorize Pfizer’s anti-covid vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years – National

The Ministry of Health decided to anticipate and negotiated with Pfizer 40 million doses to immunize the age group from 5 to 11 years old (photo: JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP)

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) will authorize the application of the Pfizer vaccine, against covid-19, in children aged 5 to 11 years. The technical area of ​​the organization meets publicly this Thursday, 16, after finishing the analysis of the manufacturer’s request, to present a report on the immunization of this age group. With the release, Anvisa’s decision must be published in the Official Gazette of the Union to become effective.

Pfizer already has the definitive registration of the vaccine in Brazil. With the authorization of the technical area of ​​Anvisa, the package insert for the immunizing agent will be changed to include children aged 5 to 11 years. The topic does not require approval from the collegiate board. The start of vaccination depends on the Ministry or Health secretariats, and timetables have not yet been announced.

Severe cases of covid-19 among children are less frequent, but the immunizing agent helps provide broader protection to this age group, as well as reducing the risk that they will become transmitters of the virus to relatives and teachers. The Pfizer vaccine among the youngest has passed safety and efficacy tests.

Anvisa received the notification from the American agency on November 12th. On that occasion, the laboratory submitted data and safety studies to the agency to support the request for vaccination of children. In addition to the Agency’s technical staff, representatives of Brazilian medical societies also participated in the analysis of the manufacturer’s order.

When asking for authorization, Pfizer stated that the dosage of the vaccine for the age group would be adjusted and lower than that applied to people over 12 years of age. The proposal is to have different bottles, with specific dosage for each group (over or under 12). According to the company, the bottles will be differentiated by color.

The Ministry of Health began preparing for the vaccination of children in November, before authorization from Anvisa. The folder decided to anticipate and negotiated with Pfizer 40 million doses to immunize the age group from 5 to 11 years old. Delivery of immunizing agents was subject to approval by the agency.

The vaccination of children faces resistance from President Jair Bolsonaro and supporters of the ideological wing. In late October, before Pfizer asked to include the children in the package insert for the immunizing agent, ANVISA directors were threatened with death via email by a man from Paran. The message was passed on to different investigative bodies.

Pfizer’s vaccine has been registered in the country since February 23 of this year. Initially, the immunizing agent was authorized for people over 16 years of age. On June 11, Anvisa released the inclusion of the age group from 12 to 15 years old.

In August, the agency denied authorization for the application of the immunizing agent Coronavac against covid-19 in children and adolescents aged 3 to 17 years. The request had been made by the Butantan Institute, producer of the vaccine in Brazil. The decision pointed out that the data presented by the institute were not sufficient to prove the safety of the vaccine in the pediatric group. The São Paulo institute has already made a new request.

Product has already been released in the US

Pfizer’s vaccine has been released in the United States for children ages 5 to 11 from November 2nd. There, the vaccine is given in two doses three weeks apart. The dose was adjusted to one-third per injection compared to that given in adults and adolescents. The approval of the United States Medicines Agency (FDA), experts say, weighs in favorably for the same to happen in Brazil.