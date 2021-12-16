Anvisa will authorize Pfizer’s vaccine against Covid-19 in children aged 5 to 11 years

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) will authorize the application of the Pfizer vaccine, against Covid-19, in children aged 5 to 11 years. The technical area of ​​the body meets publicly this Thursday, 16, after finishing the analysis of the manufacturer’s request, to present a report on the immunization of this age group. With the release, Anvisa’s decision will need to be published in the Official Gazette of the Union to become effective.

A new request from Butantan for the release of Coronavac for the age group from 3 to 11 years old is also being processed by the regulatory agency. It was filed this afternoon, according to the state governor João Doria.

Pfizer already has the definitive registration of the vaccine in Brazil. With the authorization of the technical area of ​​Anvisa, the package insert will be changed to include children aged 5 to 11 years. The topic will not require approval from the collegiate board. The start of vaccination depends on the Ministry or Health secretariats, and timetables have not yet been informed.

Severe cases of Covid-19 among children are less frequent, but the immunizing agent helps provide broader protection for this age group, in addition to reducing the risk that they will become transmitters of the virus to relatives and teachers. Pfizer’s vaccine among the youngest passed tests for safety and efficiency.

Anvisa received the notification from the American agency on November 12th. At the time, the laboratory submitted to the agency data and safety studies to support the request for vaccination of children. In addition to the Agency’s technical staff, representatives of Brazilian medical societies also participated in the analysis of the manufacturer’s request.

When asking for authorization, Pfizer said that the dosage of the vaccine for the age group would be adjusted and lower than that applied to people over 12 years of age. The proposal is to have different bottles, with specific dosage for each group (aged over or under 12). According to the company, the bottles will be differentiated by color.

The Ministry of Health began preparing for the vaccination of children in November, before authorization from Anvisa. The folder decided to anticipate and negotiated with Pfizer 40 million doses to immunize the age group from 5 to 11 years. Delivery of immunizing agents was subject to approval by the agency.

The vaccination of children faces resistance from President Jair Bolsonaro and supporters of the ideological wing. In late October, before Pfizer asked for the inclusion of children in the package insert for immunizing, Anvisa directors were threatened with death by email by a man from Paraná. The message was passed on to different investigative bodies.

Pfizer’s vaccine has been registered in the country since February 23 this year. Initially, the immunizing agent was authorized for people over 16 years of age. On June 11, Anvisa released the inclusion of the age group from 12 to 15 years old.





Product has already been released in the US

Pfizer’s vaccine has been released in the United States for children ages 5 to 11 from November 2nd. There, the vaccine is applied in two doses three weeks apart. The dose was adjusted to one-third per injection compared to that given in adults and adolescents. The approval of the Medicines Agency of the United States (FDA), experts say, weighs favorably for the same to happen in Brazil.