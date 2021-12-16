Anvisa will authorize Pfizer’s vaccine against covid in children from 5 to 11 years old – Health

BRASILIA – A National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) will authorize the application of the Pfizer vaccine, against covid-19, in children aged 5 to 11 years. The technical area of ​​the body meets publicly this Thursday, 16, after finishing the analysis of the manufacturer’s request, to present a report on the immunization of this age group. With the release, Anvisa’s decision will need to be published in the Official Gazette of the Union to become effective.

Pfizer already has the definitive registration of the vaccine in Brazil. With the authorization of the technical area of ​​Anvisa, the package insert will be changed to include children aged 5 to 11 years. The topic will not require approval from the collegiate board. The start of vaccination depends on the Ministry or Health secretariats, and timetables have not yet been informed.

Severe cases of covid-19 among children are less frequent, but the immunizing agent helps provide broader protection for this age group, in addition to reducing the risk that they will become transmitters of the virus to relatives and teachers. Pfizer’s vaccine among the youngest passed tests for safety and efficiency.

Anvisa received the notification from the American agency on November 12th. At the time, the laboratory submitted to the agency data and safety studies to support the request for vaccination of children. In addition to the Agency’s technical staff, representatives of Brazilian medical societies also participated in the analysis of the manufacturer’s request.

When asking for authorization, Pfizer said that the dosage of the vaccine for the age group would be adjusted and lower than that applied to people over 12 years of age. The proposal is to have different bottles, with specific dosage for each group (aged over or under 12). According to the company, the bottles will be differentiated by color.

The immunizing agent that will be applied to children aged 5 to 11 years will have two doses of 10 mcg per unit. The vaccination schedule for the population over 12 years of age is 30 mcg. Vaccines for children will have “filled with different color”. The doses applied in the population over 12 years old cannot be used in children.

“The formulation for the pediatric population (5 to 11 years old) – despite having the same active principle as the formulation already used in the country for the age group above 12 years of age, it will come in a bottle with more doses and greater stability from the point of view of storage and temperature, and can be stored for up to 10 weeks in the regime of 2º to 8º C, currently in this temperature regime the maximum is 31 days”, stated the manufacturer.

Government negotiates 40 million doses

The Ministry of Health began preparing for the vaccination of children in November, before authorization from Anvisa. The folder decided to anticipate and negotiated with Pfizer 40 million doses to immunize the age group from 5 to 11 years. Delivery of immunizing agents was subject to approval by the agency. Child vaccination faces resistance from President Jair

Bolsonaro and supporters of the ideological wing. In late October, before Pfizer asked for the inclusion of children in the package insert for immunizing, Anvisa directors were threatened with death by email by a man from Paraná. The message was passed on to different investigative bodies.

Pfizer’s vaccine has been registered in the country since February 23 this year. Initially, the immunizing agent was authorized for people over 16 years of age. On June 11, Anvisa released the inclusion of the age group from 12 to 15 years old.

In August, the agency denied authorization for the application of the immunizing agent Coronavac against covid-19 in children and adolescents aged 3 to 17 years. The request had been made by the Butantan Institute, producer of the vaccine in Brazil. The decision pointed out that the data presented by the institute were not sufficient to prove the vaccine’s safety in the pediatric group. The São Paulo institute has already made a new request.

Product has already been released in the US

Pfizer’s vaccine is already released in the United States for children aged 5 to 11 from November 2nd. There, the vaccine is applied in two doses three weeks apart. The dose was adjusted to one-third per injection compared to that given in adults and adolescents. The approval of the United States Medicines Agency (FDA), say experts, weighs favorably for the same to happen in Brazil.