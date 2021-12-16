Assessor of Bolsonaro publishes montage by Max Verstappen. Look

Lieutenant Mosart Aragão, special adviser to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), committed the gaffe of publishing on his social networks a montage in which this year’s Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen appears wearing a T-shirt in support of the head of the federal Executive . Aragon immediately deleted the publication.

“Max Verstappen, F1 world champion, wearing the president’s shirt”, says Bolsonaro’s assistant, in the publication. He deleted the photo about 10 minutes later.

The original photo (see below) of the montage shared by Mosart was published by the world champion’s girlfriend, model Kelly Piquet. On a visit to Brasília, at the beginning of November, Verstappen stopped by the house of his father-in-law, Nelson Piquet, who, despite being retired, also had his glory days as a motorist.

Verstappen didn’t wear the president’s shirt, but it’s no surprise that Nelson Piquet has become increasingly close to the Bolsonaro clan. On September 7, for example, he was the president’s “pilot” as he drove the presidential Rolls-Royce from the Palácio da Alvorada to the national flag raising ceremony in front of the official residence.

False publications also tried to link the victory of Piquet’s son-in-law to the President of the Republic, claiming that Verstappen had dedicated the title to Bolsonaro. The fake news, however, was denied by the rumor checking portal Aos Fatos.