At 63, actor Rogério Samora dies of a heart attack

Ricardo Pereira’s colleague, Portuguese actor Rogério Samora died after suffering a heart attack that left him hospitalized

the portuguese actor Rogerio Samora, 63 years old, died this Wednesday, 15, after not resisting the complications caused by a heart attack he had a few months ago

The artist had been hospitalized since July after being sick during the recording of the soap opera Love love (2021), produced by the SIC channel and which also has Ricardo Pereira (42) in the cast.

“It is with deep sadness that the SIC family advances with the news of the death of actor Rogério Samora. Our feelings to family, colleagues and friends. Thank you for everything, Rogério”, posted the official profile of the station on Instagram.

RICARDO PEREIRA

“We were all there. The only thing I want now is to receive a phone call saying that Samora is fine. It’s my wish and that of all my colleagues. We’re all rooting for him and that he recovers quickly.” commented Ricardo Pereira about his co-worker at the time.

Here in Brazil, Rogério Samora appeared in the Portuguese soap opera Nazareth, broadcast daily on the Band’s nightly schedule.





Last accessed: 15 Dec 2021 – 22:25:25 (406509).