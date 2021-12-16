Athletico fans party shows that Brazil Cup runner-up does not overshadow positive season | athletico-pr

The Brazil Cup runner-up does not overshadow the positive season experienced by Athletico in 2021. Hurricane had two finals and was two-time champion of the Sudamericana, something that the fans insisted on highlighting in the last game of the year.

In the final against Atlético-MG, the Athletico fan who went to Baixada supported the team from the beginning to the end of the match. Not even the 4-0 suffered in the trip, at Mineirão, and the defeat by 2-1 at home, made the fans stop singing. On the contrary, the scream was even stronger in the final stretch of the game, not only because of Jaderson’s goal, 41 minutes into the second half, but also in recognition of what Hurricane did in 2021.

A party that started outside the stadium, with the fans welcoming the Athletico. On the stands, a large mosaic bore the phrase “Let’s go, oh my Hurricane”. The total audience was 34,050 people at the Arena da Baixada, the biggest in the stadium in 2021. Even aware that the turnaround was extremely difficult, the fans did their part and did not stop encouraging.

When Galo scored 2-0, in the second half, the Athletico fan forgot the game. It almost became an atmosphere of celebration and, mainly, of appreciation for what the team did throughout the year. The cry of a two-time champion in the Copa do Brasil did not come, but that of the Sudamericana was present and was remembered.

At the final whistle, while Galo celebrated the title, Athletico’s fans continued to celebrate for their team. The Hurricane players, then, made a point of participating and thanking the support received to close this harmony with a flourish.

Thank the fans who attended in force there and here. Just thank God and everyone, because we had a great season. — Pedro Henrique, defender of Athletic, to TV Globo

In addition to winning the Sul-Americana and runner-up in the Copa do Brasil, Athletico was semifinalist in the Paraná Championship and finished the Brasileirão in 14th, with 47 points. In Serie A, Hurricane left the competition in the background precisely because of the advance in the cups.

Athletico ends the season with 35 wins, 14 draws and 27 defeats in 76 games – a 52.2% profit. There were 94 goals scored and 80 goals conceded.

2 of 2 Mosaic of Athletico fans in the final of the Copa do Brasil 2021 against Atlético-MG — Photo: Divulgação/Athletico Mosaic of Athletico’s fans in the final of the Copa do Brasil 2021 against Atlético-MG — Photo: Divulgação/Athletico

Athletico goes on vacation. In 2022, the calendar is full, with Campeonato Paranaense, Recopa Sudamericana, Libertadores, Copa do Brasil and Campeonato Brasileiro, in addition to the J. League/Conmebol, against the Japanese champion.