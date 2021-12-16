Athletico fans star in acts of racism in the Arena da Baixada in the final of the Copa do Brasil; watch videos | athletico-pr

The beautiful party of Athletico’s fans in the final of the Copa do Brasil last Wednesday night, at the Arena da Baixada, was overshadowed by racist acts. Some fans imitated monkeys and made signs in reference to their skin color towards Atlético-MG fans during the match.

Journalist Bianca Molina from Rede Bandeirantes filmed the racist acts in the Arena da Baixada. In the videos, it is possible to see Hurricane fans passing their hand on their arm, highlighting the white skin.

In another video, a woman in the stadium box did an imitation of a monkey. A supporter of Athletico himself climbed the grid that gives access to the venue to question the attitude.

Delegate Luiz Carlos de Oliveira from the Mobile Police Service for Football and Events (Demafe), from Curitiba, said that they received the images through social networks and are going to investigate the cases.

– We will know under what circumstances these acts took place and, first, identify the people and hold them accountable, if applicable. We saw that they were Athletico Paranaense fans, as they were wearing the club’s shirts.

At the end of this Thursday morning, Athletico spoke on social networks. Hurricane issued a statement saying that “racism is unacceptable and, moreover, criminal” and that “the club will spare no effort to investigate the events, identify those responsible and pass all information on to the competent authorities”

other acts of violence

These weren’t the only deplorable scenes seen on Wednesday night. Before the match, Atlético-MG’s bus was stoned by Athletico fans on arrival at the stadium. The two fans are rivals and even fought inside the Arena da Baixada in the confrontation for the Brazilian.

Throughout the game, it was also possible to see several objects thrown on the lawn. After Pedro Rocha’s goal was disallowed in the first half, a tennis shoe was thrown from the Athletico fans on the field. Referee Anderson Daronco reported in the summary of two shoes and several cups of liquid were thrown on the field during the match.

