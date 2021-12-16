Atlético beat Athletico in a tense game and take the Copa do Brasil for the 2nd time – 12/15/2021

Gave Atlético-MG once again. After the 4-0 rout at Mineirão, Galo could lose by up to three goals difference to take the title, but beat Athletico-PR again, this time by 2-1, at Arena da Baixada. With an aggregate score of 6-1, Atlético won the Copa do Brasil for the second time in history. The first was in 2014, when he defeated rival Cruzeiro in the decision.

This is the club’s second national title in the season. But the game in Curitiba was far from easy. It was quite catchy, especially in the first stage, with tougher fouls, harsh splits and a lot of shoving.

Two weeks ago Atlético celebrated winning the Brazilian Championship, ending a 50-year fast. Galo’s second double in less than 15 days had the same protagonists as the first. As happened in Salvador, in the victory over Bahia, which won the Brasileirão, Keno and Hulk were the authors of the goals in the triumph over Hurricane. That’s how the best Atletico in history won his first Triple Crown, Minas Gerais, Brazilian and Copa do Brasil champions.

Who did well: Zaracho

The Argentine midfielder was the engine of the Alvinegro team. Zaracho appeared in every corner of the field. Whether in defense or attack. In practically every play there was the Rooster’s 15 shirt, who gave the pass to Keno’s goal.

Who was wrong: Renato Kayzer

Visibly nervous, the Athletico-PR forward took the field to provoke rival players. With a few minutes of play, the center forward of Hurricane was already yellow, after committing the third foul in the match. But Kayzer’s participation in the final didn’t last a while. At 40 minutes, he came out crying, with pain in his left ankle.

Athletico-PR’s game: lots of nerves, little ball

Athletico’s situation was very complicated. It’s not easy to thrash Atlético, who are having a practically flawless season. Perhaps because of strategy or just pressure for the result of the match, the fact is that Hurricane came very nervous in the match and made a lot of mistakes. He was unable to pressure or threaten the huge advantage built by Atlético in the first game.

Atlético-MG game: team cascudo

There is no doubt that Rooster is technically superior to Hurricane. Only an expulsion early on or an emotional lack of control from the Minas Gerais team would be able to balance the match. Athletico-PR tried well, but Atlético-MG didn’t fall into the namesake’s pile. A husky team, which was not nervous and knew how to take provocations. Over time, the alvinegra quality made the difference, and Galo won again.

game timeline

The game started very truncated, with a hard foul by Christian on Jair in the first minute. The ball barely rolled, so much so that the first submission only took place at 17 minutes, with Terans. At 19, Pedro Rocha scored a goal to set the final on fire. But it didn’t count, the VAR pointed a touch on the hand of the Hurricane attacker.

A few minutes later, at 24, Galo killed the final with a goal by Keno. With the stoppage resolved, Rooster waited for a counter-attack to kill the game once and for all. It happened 30 minutes into the final stage, with another great goal from Hulk. At 41 Jaderson scored the goal of honor in Hurricane.

show at the opening

Athletico-PR fans held a lot of celebration before the final of the Copa do Brasil Image: Lohanna Lima/UOL Sport

Despite the unfavorable score of the first leg, Athletico’s fans attended in high numbers and tried to show enough support for the team. A mosaic with the phrase “Let’s go, oh my Hurricane” took the stands of the Arena da Baixada, making the spectacle even more beautiful. Just before the ball rolled, however, fans asked the team to “race”.

Athletico-PR 1 x 9 Atlético-MG in 2021

The namesakes faced each other on four occasions in the 2021 season, two for the Campeonato Brasileiro and two for the Copa do Brasil. And Galo won all four matches. On the aggregate scoreboard, Atlético-MG scored 9-1. In 360 minutes of play, not counting the additions, Athletico scored only one valid goal. In the Brasileirão games the results were 2-0 and 1-0, while in the Copa do Brasil it was 4-0 and 2-1.

heats and cools

The goal scored by Pedro Rocha inflamed the Arena da Baixada, which started to believe in a reaction from the Hurricane. However, the move was revised and the play void. A few minutes later, Atlético-MG swung the net, frustrating the Hurricane fan who even tried to keep supporting him, but ran out of breath. On the Galo side, the Alvinegro fan, even in a smaller number, began to sing louder and shout “olé” in the first half.

Are you going or staying?

Outside the final, attacking midfielder Nikão watched the final of the Copa do Brasil in a box. Image: Lohanna Lima/UOL Sport

Out of the last game of the decision due to ankle pain, attacking midfielder Nikão followed the game from one of the boxes alongside Paulo Autuori, technical director of the team from Curitiba. With the contract expiring this month, the player, who is one of the great idols of Athletico, will have a decisive conversation for the renewal or not.

Nikão has been attracting the interest of other clubs over the months, such as Corinthians, Palmeiras and Al-Ain, from the United Arab Emirates. During the broadcast, Globo reported that a meeting hours before the game referred the player’s renewal with Hurricane.

The third cavadinha entered

Hulk had to try three cavadinhas in front of goalkeeper Santos to turn a goal. Galo’s shirt number 7 tried in the last move of the first game, but the ball went out. What was repeated in the first half of the match in Curitiba. But in the final stage, at 30, Hulk dug again and saved.

Beautiful party

Despite the defeat in the final of the Copa do Brasil, Athletico-PR fans recognized the team’s great season. Hurricane won the Copa Sudamericana for the second time in history. The rubro-negro fans sang a lot in the final minutes of the match, extolling a year of achievement for the club.

DATASHEET:

ATHLETICO-PR 1 x 2 ATHLETICO-MG

Date and time: 12/15/2021 (Wednesday), at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Place: Arena da Baixada, Curitiba (PR)

Referee: Anderson Daronco (RS)

Assistants: Marcelo Carvalho (SP) and Rafael da Silva (RS)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

Yellow cards: Renato Kayzer, Abner and Léo Cittadini (CAP); Vargas and Jair (CAM)

Goals: Keno (CAM) at the 24th minute of the first half, Hulk (CAM) at the 30th minute and Jaderson (ATH) at the 41st minute of the second half

ATHLETIC: Santos, Marcinho (Khelvven, at 19 of the 2nd), Pedro Henrique, Zé Ivaldo and Abner; Erick, Léo Cittadini ( Fernando Canesin, at half-time), Christian (Jader, at half-time), Pedro Rocha (Jaderson, 25th of the 2nd) and Ternas; Renato Kayzer (Vinicius Mingotti, 40 of the 1st). Technician: Alberto Valentine.

ATHLETIC-MG: Everson, Mariano, Réver (Igor Rabello), Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair (Tchê Tchê, at 33 of the 2nd) and Zaracho (Savarino, at 26 of the 2nd); Keno (Calebe, at 26 of the 2nd), Hulk (Eduardo Sasha, at 33 of the 2nd) and Vargas (Nacho Fernández, at 18 of the 2nd). Technician: Cuca