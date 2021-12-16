Atlético-MG bus had broken window on the way to Arena da Baixada – 12/15/2021

Atlético-MG’s arrival for the Brazil Cup final was not easy. On the way from the hotel to the stadium, Athletico-PR fans threw rocks and fireworks on the bus that transported the Alvinegra delegation to the Arena da Baixada. One of the vehicle’s windows was broken, but luckily none of the players were hurt.

A fact that greatly irritated the direction of Atlético, who claimed lack of security on the part of the Military Police of Paraná. According to the Atleticans, the bus with the players was surrounded by members of an organized supporter of Athletico-PR.

Because of what happened on arrival at the Arena da Baixada, the board of Galo canceled the interview with coach Cuca before the match.

This was not the first report of violence by Hurricane fans in this final. A little earlier, a bus with Atlético-MG fans was attacked with stones and two shots. Fortunately, again, no one was hurt.

Athletico-PR and Atlético-MG define the title of the Copa do Brasil this Wednesday. The advantage of the alvinegro side is very big. As they won by 4-0, in the first leg, at Mineirão, Galo can lose by up to three goals difference, which will be champion of the tournament for the second time. Also in search of the bi-championship, Hurricane needs to win by five goals difference or four goals ahead, to at least take the decision to the penalty shootout.