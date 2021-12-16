Atlético-MG wins Athletico again, wins the Copa do Brasil and wins his triple crown

For years, having the triple crown was an exclusive achievement of Cruzeiro in Minas Gerais. Winning Mineiro, the Brazilian Nationals and the Copa do Brasil in the same season was cause for excitement and provocation. But now Atlético-MG has a reign to call their own. By beating Athletico 2-1 yesterday, at Arena da Baixada, Galo closed 2021 with the third title and crowned one of the most victorious pages in its history.

Among the new kings is Cuca, who increasingly isolates himself as the greatest coach who has ever worked for the club, or Hulk, who ended the year as the country’s top scorer with 36 goals, surpassing Gabigol. In the Copa do Brasil, Galo wins the bi-championship — he also lifted the cup in 2014 — and is in the 2022 Super Cup — the opponent will be Flamengo.

On the field, the reflex of the first leg having undermined Athletico’s chances made the game unbearable for those who wanted to watch football and received fights in return. Confusions so ineffective that when Hurricane decided to play, they scored the goal. Pedro Rocha scored, but the goal was canceled by hand touch. Rooster’s answer came with the ball in the net. In counterattack, Keno pushed to the net.

In the second half, a similar scenario. Athletico had a goal disallowed with Vinicius Mingotti, and Galo returned with Hulk, to confirm the position of main player of the season. Towards the end of the game, role reversal. Atlético-MG had Savarino’s goal disallowed, while Hurricane scored with Jaderson. Nothing to take the title from Rooster.