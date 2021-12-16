Audi confirms it will manufacture the new Q3 in Brazil in 2022 | cars

Disclosure The CEO and President of Audi do Brasil, Johannes Roscheck (left, in blue jacket) beside the new Audi Q3

Audi do Brasil confirms the resumption of production at its plant in São José dos Pinhais, Paraná, as of mid-2022. The models chosen for the Brazilian assembly line are the Audi Q3 and Audi Q3 Sportback, both with engines 2.0 and the quattro traction.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, 14, in São Paulo, with the participation of Carlos Massa Ratinho Junior, Governor of the State of Paraná, Johannes Roscheck, CEO and president of Audi of Brazil

l, Abílio Oliveira, president of Assoaudi, and other authorities and company representatives.

According to Johannes Roscheck, CEO and President of Audi do Brasil, “we are very happy to announce the resumption of production at the factory in São José dos Pinhais, the brand’s only one in South America. Even in a challenging moment, the company is always worked to enable the domestic manufacture

for believing in the country’s potential and in the credibility that the brand gains in the eyes of our customers”.

The production of Audi Q3

with a 2.0 engine in its two bodies, it will be built on an exclusive assembly line, the same one that produced the previous generation SUV until 2019. The models will arrive at the port of Paranaguá divided into sets of parts and parts coming from the factory in Györ, in Hungary

, for mounting on Brazilian soil.

Electrification strategy: ultra-fast charging stations. In addition to confirming local production, Audi do Brasil, together with its dealerships, took the opportunity to make a second announcement, related to the strategy of electrification

of the brand in the Country: in an unprecedented action, the four-ring company and its network of distributors joined together to expand the Brazilian ultra-fast recharge infrastructure.

Starting in 2022, more than R$20 million will be invested to install 150kW DC charging stations in almost all of the Concessionaires

of the brand in Brazil. In these chargers, the 100% electric Audi e-tron, for example, recharges the battery from 0% to 80% in less than 25 minutes.

History of local production

Disclosure Audi A3 Sedan was no longer manufactured in São José dos Pinhais (PR), in February 2021

Audi’s national manufacturing history in Brazil began in 1999 with the inauguration of the São José dos Pinhais unit, in Paraná, where the first generation national Audi A3 were produced until 2006.

In 2012, the Brazilian government instituted the Innovate-Auto

, Program for Incentive to Technological Innovation and Densification of the Production Chain of Automotive Vehicles, and with it Audi do Brasil decided to produce in the country again. To carry out the decision, the company invested around 150 million euros, an amount close to R$ 500 million at the time, in the Paraná unit.

Production began in 2015 with the A3 Sedan

– to date the only model with a flex engine made by Audi in the world – and, in 2016, it also started to produce the Q3

. The SUV’s manufacturing continued until 2019, with the end of the previous generation’s lifecycle, while the A3 Sedan was manufactured until 2020, also with the end of the generation’s lifecycle.

After a hiatus of just over a year, between late 2020 and mid-2022, Audi will once again assemble two models at the Paraná plant: the new Audi Q3

and Audi Q3 Sportback

.