Australian woman invests more than R$ 10 thousand in tattoos on famous serial killers | Unusual World

reproduction Australian has the faces of Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer tattooed on her leg, as well as the phrase “If you can’t beat ’em, eat ’em”, which is an apology for cannibalism

Britnee Chamberlain, 28, has a rather curious taste for tattoos: she invested $2,800 Australian dollars (BRL 11,400) to tattoo serial killer faces and related phrases, including one that makes reference to cannibalism. The Australian’s right leg is emblazoned with eye-catching designs by sexual predator Ted Bundy and cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer.

Bundy’s face, recognized worldwide for his barbaric crimes against women, was tattooed alongside his quote: “I don’t feel guilty about anything. I feel sorry for people who feel guilty.” Dahmer’s face is accompanied by the phrase “If you can’t beat ’em, eat ’em”, Britnee’s favorite.

Ted Bundy killed and raped dozens of women in the 1970s, while Jefrrey Dahmer murdered 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991 and was charged with rape, necrophilia and cannibalism. Both murderers are the target of current case studies and cinematographic works, given the intensity and complexity of their crimes.

Knowing that her choices would surprise many, Britnee explains that she has no admiration for the characters’ violence, but that she tattooed them out of curiosity and out of respect for their authentic taste. “If I were worried about what others think, I wouldn’t be being true to myself and I wouldn’t be living a life of authenticity. People will always have their opinions, but who is to say whether those opinions or choices are right or wrong? “, he said.

The Australian’s greatest desire is to understand the psychological mechanisms of these killers. For that, she decided to study forensic psychology, as she believes that many of the criminal acts are reflections of family problems and traumas that these individuals suffered.

“I don’t accept the crimes of serial killers at all. I’m just intrigued by what they do.”

said Britnee, who now plans to tattoo the faces of Jack the Ripper and Ed Gein, a headstone thief who exhumed bodies and made trophies out of bones and skin.