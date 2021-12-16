Ávine Vinny, from the hit ‘Coração Cachorro’, breaks the silence after leaving prison

posted on 12/14/2021 23:50



Singer Ávine Vinny broke the silence and spoke out after spending a night in prison for threatening his ex-wife, Laís Holanda. Through the Stories tool, on Instagram, he said that the situation was resolved and thanked Laís for withdrawing the complaint. Ávine became famous for music dog heart, viral hit that reached the first place among the most listened tracks in Brazil on Spotify.

“I never thought we could go through this, but fortunately everything was clarified and resolved in the best way,” he wrote. not to harm anyone, especially for our daughter, to whom both of us have always dedicated a lot of love,” he added. Avine will respond in freedom.

understand the case

The Justice of Ceará released the singer Ávine Vinny this Tuesday morning (12/14). Urgent protective measures were requested for Laís Holanda.

His ex-wife filed a police report on Monday (13/12), but withdrew the complaint this Tuesday. Laís sought out the police station after receiving threats from the singer.

While registering an occurrence, Ávine Vinny sent new threats to her cell phone. The two have had an eight-year relationship and are parents of a four-year-old.