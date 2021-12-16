Back at Fluminense, Abel visits CT and promises a new version: “They’ll see something that can surprise” | Rio de Janeiro

after being announced this Wednesday morning as Fluminense’s new coach , Abel Braga showed excitement about returning “home”. In an interview on the club’s official website, the 69-year-old experienced coach praised the CT facilities, which have undergone changes since his last stint, and promised a new version of himself, ensuring that his work style is no longer the same – as a coach, he was ahead of Tricolor in 2005, between 2011 and 2013 and, finally, between 2017 and 2018.

– I’m very aware of what this is here. And the athlete also has to have it, this is very important. Fluminense is complete as a structure. I’m really excited, and how good it feels to be that way. It’s very good – he said and added:

“And don’t think you’re going to see the same Abel from 2018, from 2011 or 2012, because you won’t. I’m completely different. You’re going to see something that might surprise you.”

Identified as a player and as a coach, Abelão also praised his relationship with the Tricolor crowd, recalling the welcome he received after the death of his youngest son, João Pedro, in 2017.

– I have a really cool relationship with the fan. They had the most beautiful minute of silence in football history, when I lost my son. And I will give them something again. At least proud to be able to say ‘I am tricolor’. That I guarantee.

I also learned that Abel, in addition to exploring every corner of CT Carlos Castilho alongside president Mário Bittencourt, highly praised the hiring of Felipe Melo, player he indicated when he was at Flamengo, in 2019, and at Lugano, Switzerland, later this year.

See other excerpts from Abel’s interview:

Negotiation with the tricolor board for return

– The feeling starts to surface in a totally different way. Coming here gives me enormous satisfaction. Because, honestly, I was about to receive an invitation from the Swiss Championship at the end of the month, there were already conversations. But there’s nothing to expect. When Fluminense comes along, there’s nothing to wait for. It’s another challenge, it’s a provision of service that will be performed with great care, with great respect and, above all, with a very strong feeling I have for the club.

Cast being assembled for 2022

– I have a greater concern to know how the player’s life is, to know how he got here, his story. Because I try to form him first as a citizen and try to put in all the possible qualities so that he can have personal growth. With that, evidently, he will have a technical and sporting growth”.

