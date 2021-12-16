Bahia registers 93 cases of H3N2; 15 evolved to hospitalization

Bahia registered, until last Tuesday (14), 93 cases of Flu Syndrome (GS) with positive results for Influenza A H3N2. Of these, 15 progressed to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) and required hospitalization. According to the latest bulletin released by the State Epidemiological Surveillance, of the H3N2 cases that required hospitalization, 14 are residents in Salvador and 1 in Lauro de Freitas, aged between 9 and 85 years.

Regarding the municipality of residence of cases of flu syndrome that did not require hospitalization, 74 are from Salvador, 5 from São Sebastião do Passé, 3 from Catu, 2 from Itapebi and 1 from each of the following municipalities: Alagoinhas, Eunápolis, Feira Santana, Gandu, Lauro de Freitas, Macajuba and Vitória da Conquista. Two cases are from another state.

According to the alert issued by the State Epidemiological Surveillance, health teams must be aware of the need to intensify surveillance actions in suspected cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG). There is also a recommendation for vaccine intensification in municipalities that have stocks, with the offer of influenza vaccine to priority groups not vaccinated during the 2021 campaign.