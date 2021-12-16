Bahia registers first death from H3N2 variant of the flu virus

The state of Bahia recorded the first death related to the H3N2 subtype of the influenza virus Influenza A.

The death happened in Salvador and, despite having been notified this Wednesday (15th), it happened on the last 11th.

According to the city and state health departments, the victim, who died from complications caused by the flu virus variant, was an 80-year-old elderly woman.

She was admitted to a private hospital in the capital, she had cardiovascular disease and diabetes mellitus.

Despite being vaccinated with three doses of the Covid-19 immunizer, she had not been vaccinated against the flu.

This Thursday (16), Salvador announced that 38 new cases of the Influenza A flu virus were registered. In total, there are already 147 cases reported in the city in 2021.

The capital of Bahia has the majority of cases of the H3N2 variant that have been registered. According to the Health Department of the State of Bahia, 170 cases of the strain have been confirmed in the state. Of these, 144 are in Salvador.

Across Bahia, 48 of the H3N2 cases needed to be hospitalized: 1 in Camaçari, 1 in Lauro de Freitas and 46 in Salvador.

“The Municipal Health Department of Salvador continues with the health safety recommendations for the prevention of viral transmission – both from the flu and Covid-19 – such as the use of masks, constant hand washing and social distancing,” the folder said in a statement. .

Vaccination against the flu takes place in the capital of Bahia, this Thursday (16), for health workers, children between 6 months and 6 years, pregnant and postpartum women, over 60 years, indigenous peoples and quilombolas, people with comorbidities and people with permanent disability.

“The posts are also applying the 2nd in those children vaccinated for the first time in 2021”, informed the secretariat.