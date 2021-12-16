Bahia registers first death from Influenza A H3N2 | Bahia

Bahia registered this Wednesday (15) the first case of death caused by Influenza A H3N2. According to the State Health Department of Bahia, the victim was an 80-year-old woman and resident in Salvador.

The death occurred this Wednesday and the victim was not vaccinated against influenza. However, the flu vaccine still does not have an action against this specific version of the Influenza A H3N2 virus that has caused outbreaks in Brazil, the Darwin variant.

Until the beginning of the afternoon, in the last bulletin released by Sesab, Bahia had registered 93 cases of Flu Syndrome (GS) with positive results for Influenza A H3N2. The data took into account the cases registered until last Tuesday (14).

Of these, 15 progressed to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) and required hospitalization. According to the latest bulletin released by the State Epidemiological Surveillance, of the H3N2 cases that required hospitalization, 14 are residents in Salvador and 1 in Lauro de Freitas, aged between 9 and 85 years.

Regarding the municipality of residence of the flu syndrome cases that did not require hospitalization, 74 are from Salvador, five from São Sebastião do Passé, three from Catu, two from Itapebi and one from each of the following municipalities: Alagoinhas, Eunápolis, Feira Santana, Gandu, Lauro de Freitas, Macajuba and Vitória da Conquista. Two cases are from another state.

According to the alert issued by the State Epidemiological Surveillance, health teams must be aware of the need to intensify surveillance actions in suspected cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG).

There is also a recommendation for vaccine intensification in municipalities that have stocks, with the offer of influenza vaccine to priority groups not vaccinated during the 2021 campaign.

On Tuesday (14), the Health Secretary of Salvador, Léo Prates, confirmed that the Bahian capital is experiencing an outbreak of flu. In July, the city opened the flu vaccination to the general public, but adherence to the campaign was low.

According to the city of Salvador, in the last 24 hours 32 more cases of H3N2 influenza were registered in the city. As a result, the number of reported flu occurrences in the city in 2021 rose to 109. Of this total, 106 were reported between the end of November and early December.

To contain the spread of the virus in the city, the City of Salvador will carry out a large effort to vaccinate against influenza on Friday (17). Due to the intensification, the strategy against Covid-19 will be suspended on that date.

“We will mobilize all the teams that work in the immunization process to intensify the flu vaccination in the city. It is a measure to expand vaccination coverage in the city with the aim of breaking the chain of transmission of the influenza virus in the capital and, thus, reducing the impacts of the outbreak on our emergency care system”, explained Leo Prates.

Still in the capital of Bahia, patients reported waiting more than 17 hours for care at the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) of Marback, in the neighborhood of Boca do Rio. Most have flu symptoms.

According to the municipal secretary of Health, Léo Prates, the delay occurs because patients with “low severity” go to the UPA, which is intended for “medium and high complexity, that is, patients with gravity.

In the private network, the Association of Hospitals and Health Services admits the flu outbreak. The problem began to be identified about 15 days ago.

The association also informs that in the 14 general hospitals of the private network in Salvador, they are not overcrowded, but they have already reinforced the number of staff and beds.

The State Epidemiological Surveillance bulletin recommends the intensification of vaccination in municipalities that still have stocks of the immunizing agent. Doses should be offered to priority groups not vaccinated during the 2021 campaign.

The priority group is made up of children between 6 months and 6 years old; pregnant and postpartum women; people aged 60 years and over; indigenous peoples and quilombolas; population deprived of liberty; adolescents under socio-educational measures; people with comorbidities or permanent disabilities.

In Bahia, according to data from the Ministry of Health’s Influenza Panel, 5,635,200 doses of the Influenza vaccine were distributed and 4,838,703 were applied during the Influenza Campaign in 2021, reaching an average coverage of 94.3%. In 2020, the average coverage reached 93.55% of the target audience.

