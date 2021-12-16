Banco do Brasil extends debt negotiation task force with up to 95% OFF

Banco do Brasil announced that it will extend its debt renegotiation effort. Therefore, interested parties can access special conditions until December 30th. Thus, those who participate in the debt negotiation effort can get discounts of up to 95% to pay off overdue debts.

You’ll likely like it too:

Can those who are not Caixa Tem customers request a loan of R$1,000 reais?

Feirão Serasa Limpa Nome is extended until the 20th; see how to participate

Banco do Brasil extends debt negotiation task force with up to 95% discount

The joint effort started on December 6th and, for the time being, according to information provided by Banco do Brasil, more than 42 thousand operations were carried out. In addition, Banco do Brasil’s joint effort should offer discounts on interest rates and make available up to 100 months to carry out the term renegotiation of overdue operations.

Live from SCD

In all, the Banco do Brasil joint effort has already renegotiated R$ 634 million across the country. However, the task force wants to benefit 3.5 million people. The initiative is valid for all customers who have some overdue debt, but cannot look to the Bank to find a solution suited to their ability to pay.

In addition, the conditions are available to individual customers, rural producers and legal entities who have default on personal credit operations, credit cards, overdrafts and other factors. Finally, to seek these services, customers can go to a Banco do Brasil branch to renegotiate their debts, but there is also the option of accessing the joint effort through digital channels.

Anyway, do you want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. So, you’ll follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: monticello / Shutterstock.com