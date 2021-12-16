BC cuts GDP growth forecast in 2022 from 2.1% to 1%

(NatanaelGinting/Getty Images)



BRASÍLIA, Dec 16 (Reuters) – The Central Bank has lowered its forecast for Brazilian economic growth in 2022 to 1.0%, against 2.1% in the previous estimate, according to the Quarterly Inflation Report (RTI) released on Thursday.

In the document, the BC adjusted the prospect of expansion for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to an increase of 4.4% this year, compared to an estimate of 4.7% calculated in September.

The Ministry of Economy, in turn, forecasts an expansion of 5.1% for the GDP this year and 2.1% for the next, while the market, according to the latest Focus bulletin, estimates that the economy will grow 4.65 % in 2021 and 0.50% next year.

Regarding monetary policy, the BC reiterated a message in the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) about the intention to raise the Selic again by 1.50 point at the February meeting, continuing the high cycle to take the basic rate of interest to “significantly contractionary” territory to curb inflation. The base interest rate is at 9.25% per annum.

