Berlin Subway Creates Edible Cannabis Ticket: “Swallow the Stress”

Made with rice paper, the ticket has a thin layer of hemp oil, which, being a cannabis derivative, has a calming effect and “intense nutty flavor” – (credit: DPA)

To alleviate the stressful routine of dealing with daily activities and the traffic caused by the arrival of the Christmas festivities, the Berlin Transport Company (BVG) has launched a special ticket that promises to bring relaxation to city passengers this year. : the “cannabis ticket”. According to the company, the ticket is edible and has the essence of hemp oil, obtained from the seeds of the cannabis plant, which allows it to “swallow anger”.

“Looking for a parking space, traffic jams, construction sites, parcel delivery trucks on one-way streets — the Christmas season in Berlin means one thing above all: stress”, introduces the unusual product launch campaign .

Next, BVG claims it has the perfect solution to help customers get through the “more relaxed” holiday. “The note that not only brings you home, but perhaps also brings you down. Fully edible washed down with marijuana oil. So you can walk around Berlin relaxed all day and then just swallow the stress of Christmas and the ticket,” they wrote.

Made with “dusted” edible paper — known as rice paper — the ticket has a thin layer of hemp oil, which, being a cannabis derivative, has a calming effect and an “intense nutty flavor”. The product is not composed of psychoactive substances, which makes it “completely harmless”. For this reason, it is legalized in the country, which the company makes clear in the campaign. “No dangerous conversations, no requests on the Darknet, our ticket is requested in the transport centers of BVG, in a completely legal way”, they explained.

The ticket has a limited edition and will only be sold until this Friday (17/12), at BVG’s bus and subway stations for 8.80 euros (R$ 56.14) and lasts 24 hours. The ticket must be consumed after this period. Anyone who wants can also ‘order’ the ticket and collect it before boarding.

Despite the lawsuit, the company claims that it is “against any type of drug use — illegal or legal” and that the stations have a strict “ban” on the entry of these products. “But we are in favor of a more open approach to completely harmless substances,” they declare.