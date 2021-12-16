Best Netflix Film in 2021 Surprises; See if you know

THE positive reception of a film production it is never guaranteed, as even a work estimated to be successful can become a true failure of views. And that, in the era of streamings, in which thousands of works are available at the touch of a button, it is increasingly difficult to attract the public’s attention.

In the case of Netflix, which has a vast amount of series and films in its collection, finding the one that stands out among so many can be an arduous task. However, a feature film has been drawing the attention of the general public, being considered by many as the best Netflix movie in 2021.

We are talking about the production “The Power of the Dog”, by Jane Campion. The action film, which despite sharing the opinion of platform users, has a well-written and performed script. The feature, along with the work “Belfast”, lead the nominations for the North American film awards at the Golden Globes.

One of the draws to the film’s critical acclaim is the performance of lead actor Benedict Cumberbatch, known for his role as a Marvel hero, in “Doctor Strange” (2016).

In the story directed by Campion, the star plays the role of an authoritarian rancher who enters a war with his brother’s new wife and her teenage son. Hidden events and secrets from the past come to the fore and change the outcome of the confrontation.

Check out the trailer for the film below:

Everything indicates that the film will be one of the big winners for the big cinematographic events. In this case, the tip is to watch and then draw your own conclusions.