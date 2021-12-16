‘Best of the Year’: See the looks of the nominees for the ‘Domingão com Huck’ awards | Fashion & Beauty

Red carpet and a gala night with a lot of emotion! It is in this climate that the nominees for the “Best of the Year“, from “Domingão com Huck”, gathered at Globo Studios, in Rio de Janeiro, this Wednesday, 12/15, to record the award that celebrates the best of Brazilian TV.
In addition to drama, journalism, entertainment and sports from Globe, inspiring stories and people will be the highlights of the special program that will air on January 2, 2022.
While the list of winners does not come out, keep the looks of the nominees. A lot of elegance, brightness, emotional reunions and smiles dominated the backstage.
Recording took place on 12/15, at Globo Studios, in Rio. Program will be shown on 1/2/2022
Recording to celebrate the best of Globo’s drama, journalism, entertainment and sports
On January 2, 2022, the great talents of 2021 will be revealed on Domingão
Watch: Luciano Huck spoils the ‘Best of the Year’ recording 👇
Luciano Huck records the ‘Best of the Year’ of 2021
✨ Complete list of nominees ✨
Novel
Mother’s love
in the times of the emperor
save yourself who can
soap actress
Adriana Esteves, the Thelma, from Amor de Mãe
Jessica Ellen, Camila, from Amor de Mãe
Regina Casé, a Lourdes, from Amor de Mãe
soap actor
Chay Suede the Danilo from Amor de Mãe
Irandhir Santos, o Álvaro, from Amor de Mãe
Selton Mello, Dom Pedro II, from In Times of the Emperor
Series
renegade archangel
iron island
Under Pressure – Covid Duty
series actress
Cassia Kis, the Hague, from Disalma
Leticia Colin, Amanda, Where Is My Heart From
Marjorie Estiano, Carolina, from Under Pressure
serial actor
Bruno Mazzeo, o Murilo, from Diário de um Confinado
Julio Andrade, o Evandro, from Under Pressure
Marcello Melo Junior, or Mikhael, by Archangel Renegade
Humor – Paulo Gustavo Trophy
Fabio Porchat
Marcelo Adnet
Tata Werneck
Journalism
Maju Coutinho
Renata Vasconcellos
William Bonner
digital personality
Ary Fontoura
Attila Iamarino
Juliette
song of the year
Cherry lipstick, by the duo Israel and Rodolffo
Recairei, from the Barões da Pisadinha group
Baby Me Atende, by Matheus Fernandes