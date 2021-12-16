‘Best of the Year’: See the looks of the nominees for the ‘Domingão com Huck’ awards | Fashion & Beauty

Red carpet and a gala night with a lot of emotion! It is in this climate that the nominees for the “ Best of the Year “, from “Domingão com Huck”, gathered at Globo Studios, in Rio de Janeiro, this Wednesday, 12/15, to record the award that celebrates the best of Brazilian TV.

In addition to drama, journalism, entertainment and sports from Globe, inspiring stories and people will be the highlights of the special program that will air on January 2, 2022.

While the list of winners does not come out, keep the looks of the nominees. A lot of elegance, brightness, emotional reunions and smiles dominated the backstage.

1 out of 5 Juliette at Best of the Year — Photo: João Cotta / Globo 2 out of 5 Regina Casé in the Best of the Year — Photo: João Cotta / Globo 3 out of 5 Juliana Paiva at Best of the Year — Photo: João Cotta / Globo 4 out of 5 5 out of 5 Marjorie Estiano is nominated for Best Actress of the Year for Best Serious Actress for her character Carolina, from Sob Pressure — Photo: João Cotta/Globo Recording took place on 12/15, at Globo Studios, in Rio. Program will be shown on 1/2/2022

1 of 7 Jessica Ellen chose a yellow outfit for the Best of the Year recording — Photo: João Cotta / Globo 2 out of 7 Paulo Vieira illuminated in blue! — Photo: João Cotta / Globo 3 out of 7 Maria Rita: in vibrant pink! — Photo: João Cotta / Globo 4 out of 7 Maju Coutinho at Domingao’s Best of the Year with Huck 2021 — Photo: João Cotta/Globo 5 of 7 Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão, authors of “Nos Tempos do Imperador” — Photo: João Cota/Globo 6 of 7 Mussunzinho was a light pink — Photo: Reproduction Instagram 7 of 7 Dom Vittor and Gustavo, brother of Marília Mendonça — Photo: Reproduction Instagram Recording to celebrate the best of Globo’s drama, journalism, entertainment and sports

1 of 7 Aline Midlej: super chic that speaks?— Photo: João Cotta / Globo 2 out of 7 Israel and Rodolffo combined the look and it worked out really well! — Photo: João Cotta / Globo 3 of 7 Julio Machado broke his black with gray pants — Photo: João Cotta / Globo 4 out of 7 Fábio Porchat and his little black, not basic and chic! — Photo: João Cotta / Globo 5 of 7 Selton Mello goodbye to Dom Pedro’s clothes and he got the look right — Photo: João Cotta / Globo 6 of 7 Manuela Dias, author of “Amor de Mãe” — Photo: João Cotta/Globo 7 of 7 Matheus Fernandes, interpreter of Baby Me Atende, as song of the year — Photo: João Cota/Globo On January 2, 2022, the great talents of 2021 will be revealed on Domingão

Watch: Luciano Huck spoils the ‘Best of the Year’ recording 👇

Luciano Huck records the ‘Best of the Year’ of 2021

✨ Complete list of nominees ✨

Novel

Mother’s love

in the times of the emperor

save yourself who can

soap actress

Adriana Esteves, the Thelma, from Amor de Mãe

Jessica Ellen, Camila, from Amor de Mãe

Regina Casé, a Lourdes, from Amor de Mãe

soap actor

Chay Suede the Danilo from Amor de Mãe

Irandhir Santos, o Álvaro, from Amor de Mãe

Selton Mello, Dom Pedro II, from In Times of the Emperor

Series

renegade archangel

iron island

Under Pressure – Covid Duty

series actress

Cassia Kis, the Hague, from Disalma

Leticia Colin, Amanda, Where Is My Heart From

Marjorie Estiano, Carolina, from Under Pressure

serial actor

Bruno Mazzeo, o Murilo, from Diário de um Confinado

Julio Andrade, o Evandro, from Under Pressure

Marcello Melo Junior, or Mikhael, by Archangel Renegade

Humor – Paulo Gustavo Trophy

Fabio Porchat

Marcelo Adnet

Tata Werneck

Journalism

Maju Coutinho

Renata Vasconcellos

William Bonner

digital personality

Ary Fontoura

Attila Iamarino

Juliette

song of the year

Cherry lipstick, by the duo Israel and Rodolffo

Recairei, from the Barões da Pisadinha group

Baby Me Atende, by Matheus Fernandes