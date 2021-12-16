Bi again: Atlético-MG wins the Copa do Brasil and concludes a magical year

For the second time in history, Atlético-MG is champion of the Copa do Brasil. This Wednesday (15), Galo again defeated Athletico-PR, this time by 2-1, at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba. In the first duel, last Sunday (12), the miners thrashed 4-0 at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte. The previous achievement had been in 2014.



–Continues after advertising–

The feat guaranteed Alvinegros coffers a prize of R$ 56 million and ended an unforgettable year for the fans, also marked by the title of the football-a-vivo/”>Campeonato Brasileiro, which had not been celebrated for 50 years. To top it off, the miners repeated the feat that rival Cruzeiro achieved in 2003, when they were champions of the two main tournaments in the country and the State in the same season.

Striker Hulk, in turn, ended his first full season in Brazilian football as the country’s top scorer, with 36 goals, ahead of Gabriel Barbosa, from Flamengo, who scored the net one time less. The 35th goal, which broke the tie for the athlete with the red shirt 9, opened the scoring in the first leg of the final.

The Atlético-MG title accredited Flamengo to the Brazilian Super Cup next year, having been Brazilian vice-champion. The competition, which has the cariocas as current champions, will be played on February 20, without a defined time.



–Continues after advertising–

The match started with sharp splits on both sides and a lot of discussion. With a more aggressive posture, even due to the need to take a four-goal difference in the aggregate score (this to take the duel to penalties), Athletico-PR shook the net in the 19th minute. Midfielder Léo Cittadini crossed from the right and Pedro Rocha finished for the goal. The video referee (VAR), however, saw the attacker’s hand touch. Referee Anderson Daronco ended up canceling the bid.

To make the hosts’ mission more difficult, Atlético-MG opened the scoring five minutes later. Forward Eduardo Vargas pulled a counterattack and opened up on the right with midfielder Matías Zaracho, who crossed low for forward Keno to send to the net. The second almost came out in the 29th minute, with the Hulk. Shirt 7 made a good move on the right and played for cover, on the way out of goalkeeper Santos. The ball was close to the red-black right crossbar.

🐔 A cast that made history. TWICE CHAMPION OF THE CUP OF BRAZIL! 🏴🏳️🇧🇷 🏆🏆 #oRoosterCopou #BicaBiCAMpeão pic.twitter.com/7PxMUSmeOK — Atlético 😷 (@Atletico) December 16, 2021

In the final stage, Hurricane launched an attack after a miracle. At ten minutes, Vinicius Mingotti (who replaced Renato Kayzer, who left the field injured in the first half) was thrown into the area, turned and concluded for the net. The goal, however, was nullified by the attacker’s millimeter offside.

With the match under control, Galo bet on the counterattack, working the ball patiently, from foot to foot. That’s how defensive midfielder Allan, in the 24th minute, had space to finish from outside the area, forcing Santos to make a great save, at the angle. Six minutes later, there was no way out: Hulk was launched by fellow striker Jefferson Savarino and tried to cover up the Athletico-PR goalkeeper again. This time successfully. A great goal.

At 41, the Paraná team played with forward Jaderson, appearing behind the back of the defense, on the right, to head into Everson’s corner. Afterwards, Savarino even hit the net, but the Venezuelan was offside and the bid was invalidated. Nothing to change the colors of the trophy, definitely dyed black and white after the final whistle.

Related