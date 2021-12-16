Biden visits tornado-torn city in Kentucky | World

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, flew over by helicopter and walked, this Wednesday (15), through the city of Mayfield, Kentucky, hit hard by a series of tornadoes last weekend.

US President Joe Biden talks to Mayfield, Kentucky, residents on Wednesday (15) — Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP

More than 30 tornadoes hit mainly Kentucky, but also seven other states, leaving thousands of people homeless and at least 88 dead.

During the flight, the president observed piles of rubble and the remains of half-destroyed houses, many without roofs or windows.

At the airport, after the flyover, Biden described the damage as among the worst he had ever seen and said he was there “to hear it,” according to the Associated Press. According to him, this type of tragedy “either unites people or separates them”.

“There are no red and blue tornadoes,” the president said, referring to the colors of the Republican and Democratic parties, respectively.

As of Monday, Biden had already pledged all necessary federal aid to Kentucky and others affected, a day after declaring a major catastrophe in that state.

“We’ll be there as long as it takes to help,” Biden said after a White House meeting on the matter. “This is what the (federal) government warned all governors: whatever you need, when you need it, you will have it”, he emphasized.