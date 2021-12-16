Bill Gates predicts most virtual meetings 3 years from now to take place in the metaverse | Technology

Bill Gates, one of the founders of Microsoft, predicts that in 2 or 3 years the majority of virtual meetings will take place in the metaverse – the virtual world with avatars considered one of the big bets of big technology companies.

The 66-year-old billionaire’s prediction was made in a post he makes every year on his personal website, with a balance of the last 12 months and some projections for the future.

“Within the next two to three years, I predict that most virtual meetings will no longer take place on camera images in a 2D grid for the metaverse, a 3D space with digital avatars,” he wrote.

Gates commented that people will need to buy accessories like virtual reality glasses and also cited “gloves” and other accessories to allow the capture of movement and expressions.

The mogul admitted that many people still do not have these items, but said he believes they will be acquired over time.

“There is still work to be done, but we are approaching a threshold where technology is beginning to replicate the experience of being together in the office,” said the billionaire.

Gates also used the post on his website to address other issues from 2021, which he said was a “difficult year” for him.

“My personal world has never looked as small as it has been in the last 12 months,” he wrote.

He devoted a small part of his balance sheet to talking about his divorce from Melinda Gates, to whom he was married for 27 years and had 3 children.

“Melinda and I continued to run our foundation together and found a new pace of work, but I can’t deny that it was a year of great personal sadness for me,” he said.