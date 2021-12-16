Billie Eilish says exposure to pornography at age 11 left her with nightmares

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 3 mins ago Entertainment Comments Off on Billie Eilish says exposure to pornography at age 11 left her with nightmares 0 Views

Billie Eilish

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Eilish said watching pornography as a child harmed her future sexual experiences.

Singer Billie Eilish described how she had nightmares after being exposed to “abusive” pornography from the age of 11 onwards.

The 19-year-old said in an interview with SiriusXM that she now feels “devastated” as she reflects on her exposure to the content.

Eilish said the experience led her to “not say no to things that weren’t good” when she started having sex.

“It was because I thought I should be attracted to these things,” said the Grammy winner.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

‘The More Life, the Better!’: Paula’s dinner for Neném’s family will have penetration and lots of climate | come around

Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) is doing everything to win Neném (Vladimir Brichta), even inviting the player’s …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved