Billie Eilish says exposure to pornography at age 11 left her with nightmares

December 15, 2021

Eilish said watching pornography as a child harmed her future sexual experiences.

Singer Billie Eilish described how she had nightmares after being exposed to “abusive” pornography from the age of 11 onwards.

The 19-year-old said in an interview with SiriusXM that she now feels “devastated” as she reflects on her exposure to the content.

Eilish said the experience led her to “not say no to things that weren’t good” when she started having sex.

“It was because I thought I should be attracted to these things,” said the Grammy winner.

Eilish, who is about to turn 20, has spent much of her teenage life in the public eye.

She has built a reputation for wearing a loose-fitting style and has regularly talked about body image and being sexualized growing up.

The pornography theme came up in the interview because it was referenced in a song, male fantasy (Male fantasy, in literal translation) from his album Happier Than Ever (Happier than ever, in literal translation).

She told interviewer Howard Stern that she now thinks pornography “is a disgrace” after watching content she described as “violent” and “abusive” while growing up.

Eilish particularly criticized the way pornography can represent women’s bodies and sexual experiences.

“I didn’t understand how bad this could be – I thought I was learning to have sex,” Eilish said of watching the content, adding that her mother was “horrified” when they talked about it.

“I was an advocate (of pornography), I felt part of the group of insiders, I commented on the subject, and I thought I was very smart because I didn’t have a problem with it and because I didn’t think it was bad.”

Billie Eilish was the second most played artist on Spotify in 2019

The singer-songwriter said she believed that seeing the content at such a young age had “destroyed” her brain and caused nightmares.

Eilish said he considered it a “real problem” that pornography could distort the boundaries of what is considered normal during sex, including consent.

The singer’s assessment is shared by experts with a focus on child welfare – including UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) – who say exposure to pornography at a young age can be harmful. They say pornography that portrays abusive and misogynistic acts can lead to the normalization of these behaviors, as well as mental health problems and other negative outcomes in children.

Eilish also discussed a number of other issues in her interview, including dating in the public eye and having contracted Covid-19 earlier this year despite being vaccinated.

“I didn’t die or risk dying, but that doesn’t make the experience any less painful. It was terrible,” she said, adding that she was unwell for nearly two months.