Bitcoin gains traction and rises to more than $48,000 after Fed accelerates withdrawal of stimulus

Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies gained traction from 4 pm (GMT) after the Federal Reserve, the central bank of the United States, announced that it will accelerate the reduction in the volume of asset purchases, known as tapering, at US$30 billion per month.

Within minutes of the decision, the world’s largest digital currency quickly surpassed the $49,000 mark, after trading around $47,770 minutes before the announcement.

The Fed meeting was closely watched by crypto investors as Bitcoin is seen as a hedge against the potential devaluation of the dollar that could result from the monetary stimulus, which in turn is facilitated by the Fed’s printing of money. faster withdrawal of stimulus can bring more power to the cryptocurrency.

The decision to accelerate the reduction of stimulus had a stronger initial impact, indicating that investors were not expecting such a move. On the other hand, there was a slight loss of strength after the initial shot and at 17:00 Bitcoin registered a 4.21% increase in the accumulated 24 hours, to US$ 48,824.

The gain in strength was repeated in other major digital assets, such as Ethereum (ETH), which rose 5.33%, to US$ 3,970, and Binance Coin, which rose 4.60%, to US$ 535, 90.

Who calls the most attention is Solana (SOL), with an appreciation of 14.44%, at US$ 175.93. The token, however, comes from a fall in recent days after going through instability, and was already with a stronger high since 13:00.

This faster reduction in stimulus should help the Fed start raising interest rates in the US for the first time since 2018. The median of projections released this Wednesday indicate that US BC officials forecast up to three rate hikes in 2022, plus two in 2023 and two more in 2024.

Regarding the decision, Marcos Mollica, manager of the Opportunity Total fund, assesses that the Fed was more “hawk” than expected. “The committee doubled the pace of tapering, as anticipated by the consensus, but it introduced some tougher elements”, he assesses, citing that, with the new projection of three hikes next year without significantly changing the terminal rate (from 1.75% to 2.25%), there must be a greater impact of the decision on the financial market.

One of the big concerns at the moment is inflation, which has remained higher and goes against the Fed’s own speech that it would be something transitory. And this ends up having an impact on Bitcoin as well.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency is seen by many investors as a hedge against inflation, based on the idea that its supply is controlled by schedule, unlike monetary decisions, particularly the Fed.

But Bitcoin is also seen as a risky asset, so there is also a view among community members that loose monetary policies encourage investors to place larger speculative bets. A reversal of these “dovish” policies could be a good boost for Bitcoin.

