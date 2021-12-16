BlackRock predicts turn and gains for gold in 2022

(Petrovich9/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) – Gold could advance into 2022 after a lukewarm year, driven by a combination of real interest rates, dollar performance and demand for assets seen as safe, according to BlackRock.

The precious metal is down 6% in 2021 and points to the first annual drop in three years, amid reduced stimulus from central banks and Covid-19 vaccines, which helped to reduce risks related to the pandemic.

Gold “looks relatively unfavoured at the moment,” said Evy Hambro, BlackRock’s global head of thematic and sector investing in an email response to questions, though he said the current pessimistic investor view of gold poses “more upside risks than downside risks next year.”

Investors have been withdrawing money from physical gold-backed index funds. The SPDR Gold Shares, the largest gold-focused ETF, posted net outflows of more than $10 billion in the year, the highest volume since 2013 and equivalent to around 193 tonnes of gold.

“Historically, times when the perception in relation to gold and gold-related stocks becomes very negative usually present buying opportunities.”

Robin Tsui, Asia Pacific gold strategist and Global SPDR Business at State Street Global Advisors, said the precious metal’s decline could pave the way for renewed interest in ETFs in 2022 from investors looking to hedge against growing uncertainties global.

“Inflationary Forces”

Gold’s role as an extra hedge against price pressures could gain even more traction as inflation accelerates, driven by unprecedented stimulus and bottlenecks in supply chains. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has signaled that inflation is now the biggest challenge to continued economic expansion and for the job market to return to pre-pandemic levels.

“We see some powerful inflationary forces, and this leads us to believe that inflation expectations will continue to rise through 2022,” said Hambro.

The median of the Federal Open Market Committee’s projection for 2022 inflation was revised to 2.6% from 2.2% in September.

At their last 2021 meeting that ended on Wednesday, Fed officials stepped up the battle against inflation and decided to end the asset-buying program earlier than planned. They also charted a roadmap for a series of interest rate hikes over the next few years, starting with three hikes in 2022.

Higher rates typically weigh on interest-free gold, but prices rose to $1,781 an ounce on Thursday as future monetary policy tightening already priced in.

“The most important driver for gold is real interest rates, which are driven by interest rates and inflation expectations,” said Hambro. “We see a strong case for adding gold as diversification today, given that equity markets are near historic highs and there is still significant risk related to the pandemic.”

