Bolsonaro confirms that he fired IPHAN’s employees for interdicting Havan’s work

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) confirmed, this Wednesday (12/15), that he had dismissed employees of the National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute (Iphan) after the autarchy had banned the construction of a work by Havan, the company of the Pocket Artist from Luciano Hang.

“Not long ago I became aware of a work by a well-known person, Luciano Hang, who was doing another work and a ‘piece of tile’ appeared during the excavations. IPHAN arrived and banned the work”, began the president, during a speech given at the Moderniza Brasil event, held at the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp).

“I called the minister of ministry (responsible for IPHAN), and asked ‘which train is this?’ Because I’m not as smart as my ministers. ‘What is Iphan, with PH?’ They explained it to me, I learned about it, I ‘ripe’ everyone from Iphan. I put another guy there, Iphan doesn’t give us a headache anymore”, added Bolsonaro, who is applauded by those present at the event.

The president had already talked about interfering with the autarchy during the ministerial meeting on April 22, 2020, later released by the Federal Supreme Court (STF). On the occasion, the president claimed to have received Hang’s complaint regarding the embargo on a project in Rio Grande do Sul.

Construction was halted in August 2019, after a company hired by Havan informed Iphan that it had identified ceramics and archaeological remains of past civilizations at the construction site.

“Iphan, isn’t it? He’s linked to Culture there. I made a mess of choosing… not choosing one, someone with a different profile. He’s an excellent person who’s there, okay? But there had to be another one profile as well. Iphan for any work in Brazil, such as Luciano Hang’s. While there’s a petrified Indian poop there, for the work, damn it! For the work. What do you have to do? Someone from Iphan to resolve the matter , right? And so we have to proceed,” said the president at the interministerial meeting.

After the project came to a halt, Hang recorded and posted a video on social networks complaining that the work was at a standstill because Iphan found “fragments of dishes”.

One of the Iphan “rips” is the former president of the local authority Kátia Bogéo, who was fired in December 2019, four months after the work was halted. In an interview with the newspaper Folha de São Paulo, in May 2020, Kátia denounced having been fired under pressure from Hang and senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Republicans). “The video made by Hang was a liar, he sold this lie to the president and the president bought this lie from him. Then, the image that the president formed in his head of what Iphan would be would be an agency that was there to paralyze works, impede development”, he told the newspaper.

Katia says that she learned of the dismissal from the Official Gazette (DOU), having not been notified before or called to assist in the transition process. The presidency was occupied interim by coach Robson de Almeida for six months.

In May 2020, the federal government appointed Larissa Rodrigues Peixoto Dutra, a servant of the Ministry of Tourism, as the new president of Iphan. The appointment was widely questioned by IPHAN employees and people linked to the preservation of historical and cultural heritage, due to the lack of experience on the part of the new president. Dutra remains in the position so far.

