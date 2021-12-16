Bolsonaro says that “right” is not to reduce fuel prices because it doesn’t reach the consumer

BRASILIA (Reuters) – President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that the “right” is not to reduce the price of fuel in the country because that way the consumer would suffer less from the fluctuations, claiming that the price increases are passed on to the pumps , but the reductions do not reach people.

“Just as it was reduced by 10 cents yesterday (Tuesday), if in 15 days we increase by 1 cent, it will increase. So as I do not interfere with Petrobras, the right thing is not to reduce the price, leave it at that, because the consumer will suffer less at the end of the line”, he said, in a speech at the headquarters of the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp ).

According to Bolsonaro, when Petrobras reduces the price of fuel, as it reduced by 10 cents a liter of gasoline this week, “at the end of the line” the value does not fall due to the ICMS charged by state governments.

The president accused governors of having increased the ICMS in full pandemic and defended that the STF judge an action so that the value of this input is charged nominally.

The increase in fuel prices has been one of the points of greatest criticism the government has received in recent months.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito)

