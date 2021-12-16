Bolsonaro tests negative for Covid-19 and confirms presence in possession of Mendonça in the STF

Supreme requires vaccination card against disease or presentation of RT-PCR exam; event will be held this Thursday, 16

Photo: Alan Santos/PR President Jair Bolsonaro did not get vaccinated against Covid-19



The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) tested negative for the Covid-19 and confirmed presence in the possession of André Mendonça at the Federal Court of Justice (STF), which will be held on Thursday, 16. The examination of the Chief Executive was sent to the Court by the medical team of the Presidency this Wednesday, 15. This is because the Supreme Court requires a vaccination card against the disease or presentation negative RT-PCR examination taken within 72 hours of entry into Court buildings “in order to contain the spread of Covid-19”. The former attorney general of the Union, appointed by the president to fill the vacancy of the minister Marco Aurélio Mello, was approved by the Federal Senate on the 1st. The nomination took four months to be considered in the plenary of the House due to the refusal of the president of the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ), Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), to schedule the meeting in Mendonça, a necessary step before voting on the name to happen.