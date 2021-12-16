Boric’s campaign moves from house to house and from network to network. by Jeferson Miola

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED ON THE AUTHOR’S BLOG

In early December, Gabriel Boric’s campaign defined the strategy “Un millón de puerta a puertas por Boric”. It consisted of a militant call and, at the same time, a daring challenge to bring Boric’s proposals to the homes of 1 million Chileans.

For this, in addition to organizing the direct engagement of the front-amplifier militancy, the idea was to encourage citizens to take up the proposal for change and multiply the initiative in neighborhoods, communities and territories across the country.

The candidate himself participates directly in the action, as does the campaign coordinator Izkia Siches, who is in caravans with the so-called “Bus de la Esperanza” – actually a green van, not a bus, with which she promotes the campaign running through thousands of kilometers.

At the end of each day in the different regions of Chile, they carry out acts and rallies with a significant participation of supporters.

Chile has an important tradition of political-institutional organization on a territorial basis, and this community logic favored the promotion of the Un millón de puerta a puertas by Boric strategy, so that the goal is close to being reached.

Official information from Boric’s campaign says that 864,519 open ports have been reported.

This street strategy with a wide mass reach is combined with the strong work that the Boric campaign carries out on social media.

In these media, Boric’s presence has been more advantageous. A recent report on the La Tercera portal describes Boric’s Apruebo Dignidad campaign as having 616,000 followers on Instagram and 1 million on Twitter, while Kast is followed by 392,000 on Instagram and 526,000 on Twitter. On Facebook, the advantage is inverted: Kast has 234 thousand followers and Boric 127 thousand.

Chilean Bolsonaro

Gabriel Boric’s campaign moves from house to house and from network to network. It is a mix that combines the face-to-face campaign, with the delivery of pamphlets and conversations with people; with the virtual campaign that assumes increasing prominence in political processes.

In this final stretch of the election, the efficient combination of these two dynamics that mix the face-to-face with the virtual in politics tends to be a determining factor for the result next Sunday, December 19th.

